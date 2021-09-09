International students return to UW-Madison after a year of virtual learning overseas

Although Olivia Guo is starting her second year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she had never set foot on campus until two weeks ago. Following her first in-person class on Wednesday, she admired the view of Lake Mendota from her seat at the Terrace, hoping for a better, more interactive school year. Or, at least one that wouldn’t leave her so tired.
Last year, Guo completed her freshman year at home from her neighborhood near Hong Kong, clocking in a 13-hour time difference compared to her peers living in the Midwest. Online school was “boring,” she said, and no one wanted to participate during virtual discussions, which made finding friends nearly impossible.
This summer, she decided she’d rather explore campus in real life — not just through a computer screen.
Like other international students who returned for their first day of in-person classes since COVID-19 kept them overseas, Guo sees the new school year as one filled with promise.
“I’m excited about making more friends and joining student organizations,” she said. “Last year, I never had any offline activities.” This year, she hopes to join a dance club.
UW-Madison has not yet released its census for the 2021 fall semester, but the number of international students decreased during the 2020-21 academic year for the first time since 2006. According to data from the Office of the Registrar, 5,485 international students were enrolled at the university this past spring — 419 less students compared to the 2020 fall semester — which was likely a consequence of the pandemic, said Maria Hanson. As president of the Madison Friends of International Students organization, she helps students get acclimated to the U.S. by connecting them with local residents.
Hanson estimated that this year’s international cohort is comparable to pre-pandemic years, but COVID-19 has made cultivating relationships with students more challenging.
Last weekend, the volunteer organization kicked off the return to school with its annual picnic, yet a combination of factors — including rain, transportation difficulties and a coinciding Badger football game — led to lower attendance than normal. The organization typically sees more than 300 participants at the event, Hanson said, but this year just around 50 international students showed up.
“Still, they were extremely excited to be here finally,” she said. “Their experience is that so many of them are nervous because they never know what it's really going to be like when they get here.”
Archer Li, a junior from Beijing, celebrated the first day of school with a black bean burger at Memorial Union, accompanied by his friend Cheng Xu, a student from Shanghai. For the past two years, Li spent a majority of his time at UW-Madison cooped up in his dorm room, studying in isolation.
“In-person classes are always better than online,” he said. Xu, who lived at home in Shanghai last school year, agreed, saying he chose to come back to campus for the full university experience.
“I would have to take exams at midnight,” he said. “So it was challenging, and basically boring, to be looking at a screen all the time.”
Referencing that 89% of UW-Madison students are inoculated with the vaccine (as of Sept. 6), Li said he feels comfortable going to class despite COVID-19 cases rising throughout the state. With the Delta variant causing a spike in hospitalizations, he begrudgingly anticipates UW-Madison may eventually consider returning to an online format.
The university currently requires all people to wear masks inside campus buildings, but it does not mandate students and employees to be vaccinated. The school reported last week that 90% of the campus community is fully vaccinated.
Other students, like Zarif Zaki and Nabhan Kamarudzman, two juniors from Malaysia, are also eager to socialize and find companionship. Zaki opted to stay in Madison last school year despite classes being remote, describing the experience as unbearable.
“It was dreadful,” he said. “Now I finally can meet my friends. We haven’t seen each other for more than a year and we’ve mostly talked online. I just feel so happy to be in Madison.”
Kamarudzman, who returned to Kuala Lumpur for the summer, is excited to be back for his courses on economics and data science.
“When I was in Malaysia, I couldn’t see anything and I couldn't see anyone,” he said, reflecting on his time in quarantine. “But honestly now, because I'm here and I see everyone and we get more interaction, it’s so much better. It’s just easier to be back in person.”
“My hope is that everyone keeps staying safe,” he added. “I guess that’s what I hope for: for school to stay in-person — forever.”