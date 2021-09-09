International students return to UW-Madison after a year of virtual learning overseas

Although Olivia Guo is starting her second year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she had never set foot on campus until two weeks ago. Following her first in-person class on Wednesday, she admired the view of Lake Mendota from her seat at the Terrace, hoping for a better, more interactive school year. Or, at least one that wouldn’t leave her so tired.

Last year, Guo completed her freshman year at home from her neighborhood near Hong Kong, clocking in a 13-hour time difference compared to her peers living in the Midwest. Online school was “boring,” she said, and no one wanted to participate during virtual discussions, which made finding friends nearly impossible.

This summer, she decided she’d rather explore campus in real life — not just through a computer screen.

Like other international students who returned for their first day of in-person classes since COVID-19 kept them overseas, Guo sees the new school year as one filled with promise.

“I’m excited about making more friends and joining student organizations,” she said. “Last year, I never had any offline activities.” This year, she hopes to join a dance club.