International food emporium is set to open at East Towne Mall in July

Guanming Shi is finally ready to open the doors to her new business. As co-owner of the Global Market & Food Hall, her plans for a January grand opening fell through due to the COVID crisis.
She and her business partner James Min Jiang, owner of World Buffet, have ambitious plans. The concept of the 42,000-square-foot store is to combine international groceries on one side with an eclectic mix of food stalls on the other, each complementing the other.
An economics professor, Shi contributed to the design of this project through her work at UW-Madison.
“My specialty is in marketing demand analysis,” Shi said. “I've learned that it's always good to use some theory to direct business practice. And one theory I had is the importance of complementarity when you're providing services.
“Customers come in and they shop for what they need for grocery items, and then they can actually see that the vendors in the food hall, they’re actually using the ingredients from the store. And that's probably going to give you some ideas like, you'd like to try something new.”
The owners purchased the former East Towne Mall Babies "R" Us property in May of last year, and have been building out the space ever since. It's ready to go, with sparkling new ovens, grills, and counter tops; a wall of beverage refrigerators; aisle after aisle of shelving; empty fish stalls. They’ve even painted murals and crafted handmade furniture.
The pair had planned for cash flow to begin early this year. When that didn't happen because of the crisis, they turned to the COVID business support loans. However, they're not eligible for most of the funds; because they haven’t officially opened yet, they had no payroll to report.
“We’re crossing some hurdles right now, including disruption in the supply chain because of the COVID crisis,” Shi said. “The distributors that we have already contacted, they are very excited and they want to help, but they also are warning us that their other customers also got put on hold during this time. And now they’re having to restart. So they have a long wait time now."
Shi and Jiang are being selective about what kind of food is served at each of the 14 stalls (another is reserved for a flower and gift shop). The idea is for the cuisines to be international and representative of the community, including Hmong dishes, bubble tea, coffee, stir fry and dumplings, among others. They’re looking for one more to add to the roster, and they hope it will be Mexican food or pizza.
They plan to follow guidelines from Dane County and the state, and arrange seating according to the phase at the time of opening, adding and removing tables and chairs at will. They also plan to use markers for encouraging guests to stand six feet apart, as well as install sneeze guards and other precautions.
In terms of masks, they plan to follow the practice of major market players like Costco at the time they open. Shi's husband Dazhi Zhang owns J&P Fresh Market, which has been following a more strict mask/glove/social distancing policy, per requests from their customers and employees.
Shi and Jang also have to hire people for the grocery section, which Shi estimates to be 15-20 employees to start. The food stalls are individually staffed and owned by locals.
“I just hope that we can introduce this global idea that gets people to get a taste of everywhere, representing the community's population diversity here in town.”
Shi said that though the retail world is changing rapidly, she thinks some people will want continue to have fun with their shopping. Global Market & Food Hall is taking the footprint of an older retail model, and giving it a new life, in a completely different form. They are adding personal touches as well; Jiang made a large table by hand that can seat 25 people. Perfect for a group gathering, even in the age of social distancing.
“I hope that we can still eat and cook together, and not just buy online, or order something that comes to you. I just think that you go to the restaurant or go to the dining hall and meet with people and eat food there, and you can see what you get, that really should be a fun part of life. We should not let it go.”
