International food emporium is set to open at East Towne Mall in July

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Guanming Shi is finally ready to open the doors to her new business. As co-owner of the Global Market & Food Hall, her plans for a January grand opening fell through due to the COVID crisis.

She and her business partner James Min Jiang, owner of World Buffet, have ambitious plans. The concept of the 42,000-square-foot store is to combine international groceries on one side with an eclectic mix of food stalls on the other, each complementing the other.

An economics professor, Shi contributed to the design of this project through her work at UW-Madison.

“My specialty is in marketing demand analysis,” Shi said. “I've learned that it's always good to use some theory to direct business practice. And one theory I had is the importance of complementarity when you're providing services.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“Customers come in and they shop for what they need for grocery items, and then they can actually see that the vendors in the food hall, they’re actually using the ingredients from the store. And that's probably going to give you some ideas like, you'd like to try something new.”