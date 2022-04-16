Interest in houseplants, gardening continues to blossom in Madison

Growing plants became one of the hottest pandemic pick-me-ups, and it looks like it’s staying around a lot longer than the sourdough bread-making fad.

Local greenhouses and gardening stores continue to see strong consumer demand for houseplants, seeds and gardening supplies.

“I’d hesitate to use the word ‘doomsday’ for any of our customers but there is a lot more interest in living off the land,” said Ethan Clark, assistant manager Jung Garden Center in Fitchburg. “We certainly saw houseplant sales increase but by far the biggest thing for us was food sales, and food production is still really high.”

The pandemic fostered a renaissance in gardening, Clark said. Even people without large yards to grow their own fruits and vegetables took an interest in learning how to provide for themselves, especially in the first half of 2020 when the public was panicked about empty grocery shelves.

Condo dwellers, for example, came into the store wanting to start small, with a tomato plant or two, he said. Among the most popular crops this year are potatoes, onions and apple trees.

“We’ve seen lots of people doing the victory garden thing,” Clark said, referring to gardens planted in homes and parks during the world wars to supplement rations and boost morale.

Even with more workers trickling back to offices, the flexibility around remote work has allowed households to sustain their horticulture hobby, he said. COVID-19 also caused something of a shift in valuing downtime and leisure over the corporate grind.

Tiffany Olson, owner of The Madison Greenhouse Store, said Instagram made houseplants trendy even before 2020 but the pandemic fostered a new generation of plant enthusiasts. Now two years later, fewer newbies are streaming into the 1354 Williamson St. shop. But there’s a larger base of regulars coming in, asking questions about plant maintenance and buying supplies to keep plants growing, such as fertilizer and larger pots.

“At first it was shocking, but now I’m getting used to it,” she said, estimating business is up by as much as 50% from pre-pandemic sales, depending on the month. “It’s been hard to keep up, and I don’t see things slowing down any time soon.”

Blossoming interest in houseplants has led suppliers to embrace more variety, an “amazing” development that’s ultimately made plants more affordable, Olson said.

“Some types of plants used to be super rare, expensive and hard to get in the store,” she said. “There’s been a really noticeable change because nurseries see the strong demand.”

The biggest challenges for Olson in more recent months are related to supply-chain shortages and inflation. She’s had a hard time getting her hands on charcoal, which is mixed into soil or used for terrariums. Price increases are also hard to stomach.

“When I have to change the price of a bag of soil after six years, it hurts,” said Olson, who has owned the shop for five years and worked there for nearly eight.

The labor shortage has been the biggest struggle for Felly’s Flowers and Garden Center, according to company vice president John Petre. He described applicants who won’t answer the phone or inform Felly’s they’re no longer interested in the job just days after applying.

“Finding good people is so much harder than before the pandemic,” he said. “Minimum wages creeping up puts so much pressure on small business. Big-box stores can absorb it but it’s hard for small businesses to still run efficiently and effectively.”

Felly’s employs between 50 and 60 people across four locations in the Madison area, including the garden center in Fitchburg. The company has served Madison since 1949.

In terms of consumer demand throughout the pandemic, walk-in sales unsurprisingly suffered in 2020 but online and greenhouse business picked up, Petre said. The lack of travel led many customers to instead send flowers, especially around the holidays.

“I wouldn’t say the growth was tremendous, but it was good, solid growth for us,” he said.

Business is beginning to flatten out a bit more, Petre said, though the company has seen customers who grew an appreciation for gardening continue to come back and buy.

“I don’t think people are going to lose that necessarily right away,” he said.

