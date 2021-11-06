Inspired by grandfather, John Dingle turns out custom maple baseball bats

After (my grandpa) passed, I decided that I was going to buy a lathe and just teach myself how to use it. I started off just making bowls and platters and stuff like that, just like he did. I started doing that and baseball wasn't really on my radar as far as making baseball bats. My kids were too young, and I wasn't playing. Out of the blue, a childhood friend of mine called me and said, "Hey do you want to play men's amateur baseball league with me?" and I said, "Well, I haven't touched a baseball in 15 years, but I'll give 'er a go." My friend said it's wood bat only, and immediately the lightbulb went off in my head, and I was like, "OK, I've got to make myself a baseball bat." That's pretty much how it started.