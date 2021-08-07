Inmate seeks justice after Dane County Jail incident led to broken hip, delayed treatment

Allison Davidson knew something was wrong when her fiancé, Jimmie Joshua, did not send his routine “good morning” message from the Dane County Jail, where he had been an inmate since August 2020.
Davidson attempted to video-call him through a tablet in the jail, but another inmate answered — and what she learned, she said, “terrified” her.
On Dec. 23, Joshua dislocated and fractured his hip in an altercation with Dane County sheriff's deputies. After he was wheeled to an isolation cell and stripped naked, Joshua went without medical attention to his injuries for more than 16 hours, according to a complaint he filed.
Over half a year later, Davidson is calling for Joshua’s release and the immediate removal of the deputies involved in the incident.
Joshua, 30, sued former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney in March over the incident. According to his complaint, he later spent eight days in the hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Joshua had a metal plate and eight screws placed into his hip, Davidson said. Surgeons told Joshua he would have permanent nerve damage and likely need a hip and knee replacement by age 40.
Joshua withdrew the complaint in March, but sent a letter to the court in May asking that it be refiled, saying he had exhausted other remedies.
According to court records, Joshua was charged in August 2020 with felony battery, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct as a domestic abuse repeater. He has three criminal cases pending in Dane County Circuit Court. Joshua also sued state corrections officials in 2012, claiming guards failed to act on his complaints of abuse at the hands of other inmates who later attacked him.
“Regardless of his charges, I understand he has charges, but what about the accountability (for) the men that did this to him?” Davidson said at a press conference Saturday morning. “There has been zero, none of that.”
The Dane County Sheriff's Office did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
Davidson and the Madison chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America held a rally Saturday morning at the Public Safety Building following a press conference to list their demands. Other organizations supporting the event included Reshaping Madison Together, Allies for Black Lives and Our Wisconsin Revolution Dane County chapter. About 20 people attended the gathering, Davidson said.
In addition to calling for Joshua’s release and the removal of deputies involved in the altercation, Davidson wants the Department of Corrections to pay for all of Joshua’s medical care, physical therapy and other rehabilitation needs.
They are also calling on the county to ditch the $148 million Dane County Jail project, which includes closing two of the county's aging jail facilities — the City-County Building jail and the Ferris Huber Center — and building a seven-story tower behind the county's third jail facility in the Public Safety Building.
“Any claim that the type of abuse that Jimmie suffered would be fixed by a shiny new building is nonsense,” said Sophie Wolbert, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.
Joshua was transferred from the Dane County Jail to Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun in recent weeks. Before the transfer, Davidson said Joshua had to interact at the Dane County Jail with the deputies who injured him and claimed he was denied his walker several times at the facility.
“I believe this is a huge problem around America, where these kinds of things get swept under the rug,” Davidson said. “People are still walking around working with no accountability whatsoever while the inmates or their loved ones and family have to live with that the rest of their lives, that are still suffering.”