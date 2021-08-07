Inmate seeks justice after Dane County Jail incident led to broken hip, delayed treatment

Allison Davidson knew something was wrong when her fiancé, Jimmie Joshua, did not send his routine “good morning” message from the Dane County Jail, where he had been an inmate since August 2020.

Davidson attempted to video-call him through a tablet in the jail, but another inmate answered — and what she learned, she said, “terrified” her.

On Dec. 23, Joshua dislocated and fractured his hip in an altercation with Dane County sheriff's deputies. After he was wheeled to an isolation cell and stripped naked, Joshua went without medical attention to his injuries for more than 16 hours, according to a complaint he filed.

Over half a year later, Davidson is calling for Joshua’s release and the immediate removal of the deputies involved in the incident.

Joshua, 30, sued former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney in March over the incident. According to his complaint, he later spent eight days in the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Joshua had a metal plate and eight screws placed into his hip, Davidson said. Surgeons told Joshua he would have permanent nerve damage and likely need a hip and knee replacement by age 40.