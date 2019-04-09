Six people, including two firefighters, sustained minor injuries Monday night in a fire at an apartment building in Waunakee, believed to have started in the kitchen of an apartment.
Damage was estimated to be $100,000.
The fire was reported at about 7:20 p.m. at 400 O'Malley St., the police department said.
All occupants in the building were evacuated.
"Six people were treated by EMS, and three of them were transported to the hospital," said police Lt. Adam Kreitzman.
The Red Cross helped the residents displaced by the fire.
Emergency units at the scene in addition to Waunakee Fire and EMS included the Middleton, DeForest, Dane and Cross Plains fire departments, Middleton and DeForest EMS and the Dane County Sheriff's Office.