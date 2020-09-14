Injured boater rescued after hitting rock and being tossed into Lake Mendota, authorities say

An injured boater was rescued Sunday morning after driving his boat into a rock near Picnic Point and being tossed into Lake Mendota, the Madison Fire Department reported.
The boater was wearing an inflatable life vest that did not inflate properly after the crash shortly before 8 a.m., but he was able to stay afloat until another boat came to his aid, Fire Department Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
The department’s Lake Rescue Team responded to the scene and found the man’s 16-foot fishing boat with a 50-horsepower tiller motor circling on its own at about 10 miles per hour, Schuster said.
Before turning their attention to the boat, the team was flagged down by the bystanders, and went to the aid of the injured boater. One rescuer got in the water and assisted the patient on to the Lake Rescue boat using the boat’s hydraulic ramp. Once on board, the injured boater was taken to shore and then by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening traumatic injuries, Schuster said.
The Lake Rescue boat then returned to the injured man’s boat still spinning in the water, the team grabbed their center point anchor and tossed it into the spinning fishing boat. The anchor's rope wrapped around objects inside the fishing boat, enabling the Lake Rescue Team to control the front half of the boat, Schuster said.
After the Dane County Sheriff’s Office marine unit arrived on the scene, a Lake Rescue Team member hopped on to the Sheriff’s Office boat and then to the fishing boat. Once in the fishing boat, he was able to turn off the motor and the boat was towed to a pier and secured, Schuster said.
