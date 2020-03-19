You are the owner of this article.
Initiative launched to link coronavirus-related projects with volunteers
Initiative launched to link coronavirus-related projects with volunteers

Volunteers looking for opportunities to help organizations working on community projects related to the new coronavirus threat can find them on a new section of the Volunteer Wisconsin website. 

The United Way of Wisconsin, Serve Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Volunteer Coordinators Association have created the COVID-19 Response Initiative on the Volunteer Wisconsin website. 

Organizations throughout Wisconsin can use the site to post information on projects that address their needs, and people interested in volunteering to help can use it to find projects in their communities, according to Jeanne Duffy, executive director of Serve Wisconsin. 

Volunteers will be needed to help provide critical services such as food distribution, supplemental staffing at medical or care facilities, services for children and transportation to medical visits, said Charlene Mouille, executive director of the United Way of Wisconsin.

The COVID-19 Response Initiative can be found at www.volunteerwisconsin.org.

