Initial heat wave of year for southern Wisconsin brings risk of pavement buckling

After a chilly and gloomy April, Wisconsin is headed for its first true heat wave this week, which could present motorists with a sudden and unexpected hazard: buckling pavement.

Roads can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot, as slabs of pavement — which are designed to expand and contract within certain tolerances — expand to such a degree that they push up into ridges or break apart.

That could happen this week as the forecast calls for highs in the 80s and possibly cracking 90 in Madison on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The state Department of Transportation urges motorists to be aware, watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

The 511 Travel Information system provides information on incidents and delays.

Serious pavement problems can be reported to 911.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.