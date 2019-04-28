Public Health Madison and Dane County is looking for information about a dog that bit a child Sunday afternoon outside a school on Madison's North Side.
The dog, described as a black, medium-sized, short-haired dog, bit the child at Lakeview Elementary School, 1802 Tennyson Ave. The dog was on a leash with a boy described as white, who was riding a scooter or skateboard. The incident happened about 2:30 p.m.
Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call 255-2345 and ask for the animal services officers. If the dog is not found, it will mean that the child who was bitten may be required to undergo a series of costly injections to prevent rabies.