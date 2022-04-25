Information sought about dog bite that occurred Sunday on Madison's East Side

Public Health Madison and Dane County is seeking information about a dog bite that occurred on Madison's far East Side early Sunday morning.
The dog, described as a large shepherd or lab mix with a black and brown coat, bit the victim near the intersection of Littlemore and East Hill Parkway by Milwaukee Street and Sprecher Road at around 9 a.m. Sunday.
A stray dog that was wearing a dark colored collar with multiple tags allegedly bit the victim as they walked their own dog on a leash.
Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call (608) 255-2345 and ask for animal services officers. If the dog is not found, the bite victim may be required to complete a series of costly injections to prevent rabies.
Further details about the bite victim have not been released.
Photos: Office space in Madison
Chuck Redjinski, a commercial real estate agent, walks past wiring and electrical interfaces in a the vacated former Baker Tilly headquarters building in the American Center Business Park in Madison.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
With a majority of the company’s employees working remotely, a parking lot adjacent to the entrance of American Family Insurance’s headquarters in Madison is typically void of vehicles.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Elisabeth Pieper, a workplace environmental consultant with American Family Insurance, shows off an experimental meeting room equipped with video conferencing equipment and a U-shaped seating area. The company is working to provide a variety of flexible work spaces for employees at its corporate headquarters.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
American Family Insurance workplace environmental consultant Elisabeth Pieper enters a small group workspace designed with metal, semi-transparent walls.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Elevate is a new apartment complex along American Parkway in Madison. Another apartment building is going up nearby.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A corridor sign identifies the location of a collaborative workspace at American Family Insurance’s headquarters in Madison.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Design elements featuring noise dampening properties are incorporated into the workspace decor at American Family Insurance in Madison, Wis., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Corridor signs guide employees at American Family Insurance toward collaborative and independent workspace environments at the company’s headquarters in Madison, Wis., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
A small group work room at American Family Insurance awaits the return of employees to the campus in Madison, Wis., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Commercial real estate agent Chuck Redjinski surveys the empty lobby of the former Baker Tilly headquarters building in Madison, Wis., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
A group workspace equipped with whiteboards, virtual conferencing technology and sound dampening room dividers awaits the return of employees to the American Family Insurance campus in Madison.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Students at UW-Madison interact with the virtual world as part of a lab exercise hosted by EduReality, a Madison startup that produces virtual reality education materials. The company is one of several Madison-area businesses and schools that are embracing the metaverse as a tool for learning and exploring the world.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
The lobby of the former Baker Tilly headquarters in Madison, Wis. remains vacant as the building awaits a new tenant Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
EduReality co-founder Clayton Custer helps UW-Madison students prepare to enter a virtual world as part of a lab exercise.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Students at UW-Madison interact with virtual world during a lab exercise hosted by EduReality, a company startup that produces virtual reality education materials in Madison.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
