Information sought about dog bite that occurred Sunday on Madison's East Side

Public Health Madison and Dane County is seeking information about a dog bite that occurred on Madison's far East Side early Sunday morning.

The dog, described as a large shepherd or lab mix with a black and brown coat, bit the victim near the intersection of Littlemore and East Hill Parkway by Milwaukee Street and Sprecher Road at around 9 a.m. Sunday.

A stray dog that was wearing a dark colored collar with multiple tags allegedly bit the victim as they walked their own dog on a leash.

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call (608) 255-2345 and ask for animal services officers. If the dog is not found, the bite victim may be required to complete a series of costly injections to prevent rabies.

Further details about the bite victim have not been released.

