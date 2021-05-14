Indoor mask order still in effect for Dane County, but 'update' expected next week

If the county follows the CDC guidance, businesses will likely need to take employees at their word on vaccination status when enforcing mask use, Brandon said.

“If you decide to be dishonest about your vaccination status and take advantage of or benefit from the guidance and the science that says this is for those that have been vaccinated, you’re only endangering yourself and your family,” he said. “I don’t know why people would want to take that personal risk.”

Ajay Sethi, a UW-Madison infectious disease epidemiologist, also views the guidance as an incentive for people to get vaccinated.

“The problem is going to be whether or not will mask use, which is needed for people who are unvaccinated, will it be enforced at all,” he said.

As more people are vaccinated and losing face masks, Sethi said it could shift the norm for everybody — vaccinated or not — to ditching masks, which could be “problematic.”

Overall, the guidance might lead to more transmission of COVID-19, he said, but if it doesn’t result “in a surge in hospitalization, then I guess we’re heading toward that new normal we’ve been talking about for so long.”

