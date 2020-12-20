In year like no other, Empty Stocking Club makes holidays merrier for 10,570 area children

Meanwhile, partners and social service agencies across Dane County played a huge role in helping to get those Empty Stocking gifts to families in need.

“When you look at the cumulative picture — well, it takes a village, and it was very much a village,” Wood said.

She credits staff from Reach Dane, school social workers, school districts such as Middleton and Verona, individual schools and community centers such as Kennedy Heights, Wilmar and East Madison for going above and beyond to make sure Empty Stocking toys and books got to their intended recipients. Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie offered to help, as did Bikes 4 Kids, which loaned storage space for Empty Stocking. RISE and the Salvation Army were strong partners, and the Alliant Energy Center, where much of the volunteer operation was centered, was generous and flexible, Wood said. Reynolds Transfer & Storage also worked tirelessly during Empty Stocking week to ship toys to different locations, she said.

“Then we had a crew of super volunteers,” ranging from families and individuals to groups such as the Junior League of Madison and employees from companies such as Ascendium Education Group and Exact Sciences, Wood said. Sue Elmer and her adult children Lindsey and Chris worked as volunteers every day of Empty Stocking week, as did John Jenson.