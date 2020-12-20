In year like no other, Empty Stocking Club makes holidays merrier for 10,570 area children

The Empty Stocking Club has been giving out toys every holiday season for more than a century.
But never has there been a year quite like 2020.
Sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal, the Empty Stocking Club ensures that every child in the region can receive at least one brand-new, high-quality toy at Christmastime, regardless of their family’s financial situation.
The program is made possible by generous donations from State Journal readers and community members. More than 2,700 individuals stepped forward to donate more than $300,000 to help in this exceptionally difficult year.
And that help was needed. Empty Stocking gave out toys this year for 10,570 children, up from about 9,000 in 2019, said executive director Lynn Wood. Thanks to a first-time collaboration with the Madison Reading Project, each of those children also received a brand-new book.
In all, some 3,309 area families applied for help from the Empty Stocking Club in 2020, a jump from 2,600 families the previous year, Wood said.
Those families could not come to Empty Stocking headquarters and simply pick out a toy for their child as they have in the past, however. Because of COVID-19, the program relied on a large network of masked, socially distanced volunteers who worked behind the scenes for more than a week in mid-December to unload truckloads of toys, sort and help get them ready for distribution.
Meanwhile, partners and social service agencies across Dane County played a huge role in helping to get those Empty Stocking gifts to families in need.
“When you look at the cumulative picture — well, it takes a village, and it was very much a village,” Wood said.
She credits staff from Reach Dane, school social workers, school districts such as Middleton and Verona, individual schools and community centers such as Kennedy Heights, Wilmar and East Madison for going above and beyond to make sure Empty Stocking toys and books got to their intended recipients. Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie offered to help, as did Bikes 4 Kids, which loaned storage space for Empty Stocking. RISE and the Salvation Army were strong partners, and the Alliant Energy Center, where much of the volunteer operation was centered, was generous and flexible, Wood said. Reynolds Transfer & Storage also worked tirelessly during Empty Stocking week to ship toys to different locations, she said.
“Then we had a crew of super volunteers,” ranging from families and individuals to groups such as the Junior League of Madison and employees from companies such as Ascendium Education Group and Exact Sciences, Wood said. Sue Elmer and her adult children Lindsey and Chris worked as volunteers every day of Empty Stocking week, as did John Jenson.
“He was there every single day from beginning to end, plus Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday” the following week to help tie up loose ends, Wood said. A longtime Empty Stocking volunteer, “John was there every second it was operating,” she said.
Donations to the Empty Stocking Club can still be made by credit card at www.emptystockingclub.com, or mailed using the convenient envelope included in today’s newspaper.