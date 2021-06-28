In weekend rally, community members protest F-35 jets at Truax Field

Nathan Dufault lives in the flight path of the F-16 fighter jets that are currently stationed at the neighboring airfield. He recalled one night when the noise and vibration from the overhead planes was particularly intense.

“It felt like an asteroid was coming through our backyard,” Dufault said.

Though he wouldn’t label himself an activist, Dufaul's concern for his daughter, who attends Emerson Elementary School, motivated him to attend the rally.

“We have these warplanes that are two to three miles from a very metropolitan area and it doesn’t feel like that’s very conducive to the well-being of the community,” Dufault said.

A resolution opposing the fighter jet placement was introduced in early March, but is currently pending consideration.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.