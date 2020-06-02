In wake of protests, prayer service brings together congregations across Madison

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“All I have to say to Wisconsin, be true to what you say on paper. If you say you’re a liberal community, be true to what you say," he said. "If you say you’re not racist, be true to what you say on paper. I don’t care about what you say, what I care about is what you do.”

More than 100 people attended the drive-up Prayer Service for Justice and Peace in the church's parking lot, which was hosted by the African American Council of Churches. Pastors and ministers from all over Madison came together to preach and pray with their congregants and anyone who wanted to join. The purpose was to bring together the different churches for prayer following the ongoing protests in Madison over police violence against black people.

“It was beyond my wildest expectations. People were on the grass, we had beautiful weather. It was diverse, it was the Jewish community, it was the Christian community. I am elated,” said Rev. Alex Gee, senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church.