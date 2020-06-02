In wake of protests, prayer service brings together congregations across Madison

More than 100 people attended the drive-up Prayer Service for Justice and Peace in the church's parking lot, which was hosted by the African American Council of Churches. Pastors and ministers from all over Madison came together to preach and pray with their congregants and anyone who wanted to join. The purpose was to bring together the different churches for prayer following the ongoing protests in Madison over police violence against black people.
“It was beyond my wildest expectations. People were on the grass, we had beautiful weather. It was diverse, it was the Jewish community, it was the Christian community. I am elated,” said Rev. Alex Gee, senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church.
Rev. Marcus Allen, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and president of the African American Council of Churches, began the service with a call to prayer. Bishop Godfrey Stubbs from the House of Refuge International spoke to the crowd, as did Ruben Anthony, the CEO and president of the Urban League of Greater Madison and Wil Jackson, pastor of Exodus Covenant Christian Center.
“Before we can have peace for all, we must have justice for all,” said Rev. David Hart of Sherman Church, after reading a long list of names of black people who have been killed by police officers.
Gee said, “It’s ironic that I get to stand here and pray for peace, on the very spot where I was stopped by police and asked what I was doing in my own church parking lot,” referencing an incident he wrote about in a previous Cap Times story. “My task today is to pray for peace, but that seems a little futile. I want to pray for peacekeepers. We don’t need nice people, we need people who will build bridges. Peacekeepers don’t look the other way. Peacekeepers will say, ‘Stop it now.’”
“None of us is free from the concern. I agree with protesting, I disagree with burning and destruction,” said Donna Hammer, pastor of Logos International Deliverance Ministries. “There always seems to be a refusal to acknowledge the existence of corruption that goes so high that it can actually cover up and condone misconduct.
"Structures need to change so that the entire state isn’t walking around in ignorance about the kinds of police officers they have walking on the street."
Roy Moat is a member of Hammer’s congregation and joined the event because “I wanted to support what was going on here with the nationwide execution of black men and women. Being a white man, we can say we understand, but we can’t. What’s wrong is wrong, so I’m going to support people doing the right thing.”
Darryl Jordan, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, came to the service even though he’s not a member of any of the represented churches. He missed the protests over the weekend, and wanted to show his support for the effort. He thought that Madisonians were supportive of the protests in general, “but were upset by the vandalism.”
“We rarely tap into the faith community. People think we’re just stomping grounds when it’s election time,” said Gee. “We have people who mobilize volunteers for a living. We motivate people to do things that are a paradigmatic shift. This is what we do and we’re not called upon. We are underutilized. So we called ourselves together, and I’m proud of my faith community.”
