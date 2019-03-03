Breaking
In the shadow of mountains of cheddar, a cheese contest is readied
LITTLE CHUTE — Somewhere in the stacks of 40-pound blocks, 640-pound slabs and 499-pound barrels could be a championship cheese.
None of the estimated 100 million pounds of cheddar that rise to the ceiling in a portion of the 320,000-square-foot WOW Logistics warehouse here is entered into this week’s U.S. Championship Cheese Contest. But the collection of aging cheese, some of it 17 years old, provided a fitting backdrop on Thursday. About 40 volunteers spent the day unpacking, labeling and repacking a record 2,555 entries for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association’s biennial contest that begins Tuesday in the atrium of Lambeau Field.
“You kind of forget it’s here,” John Umhoefer, executive director of the Madison-based Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association said of the stacks of cheddar. “You just kind of take it for granted.”
Much of the cheddar, encased in cardboard, is being housed in warehouse space leased by Wisconsin Aging & Grading, a company founded in 2000 by Ken Neumeier who, since 1971, has worked in a variety of aspects involving cheese, including grading, blending, formulating, purchasing and cheese warehousing. The company, which includes his two daughters who are licensed cheese graders, procures fresh to 11-year-old cheddar by the truckload and helps food companies find the right cheese for their specific needs.
The inventory that was visible last week included some from 2005 that was manufactured by Black Creek Cheese before the Outagamie County company west of Green Bay was purchased by Saputo Cheese USA. It shared space with cheddar made in 2007 and 2008 by Land O’ Lakes in Kiel and others from Associated Milk Producers Inc. in Sanborn, Iowa.
But to make room for the volunteers — many of whom are cheesemakers themselves — to do their work and to create space for storing 66 pallets of entries, 20 truckloads of cheddar had to be moved to a different location in the 38-degree warehouse. That work was done without charge by Wisconsin Aging & Grading, which also donated the refrigerated warehouse space.
“It helps the whole industry,” said Randy Swensen, Wisconsin Aging & Grading’s head of quality control, who will make his judging debut at the U.S. contest by rating 1- to 2-year-old cheddar and the mild pepper class of cheeses. “The cheese industry is full of close-knit people so you help everybody.”
And the best of the industry and considerably more than the last contest will be on full display in Green Bay this week when the cutting, tasting and spitting begins at the 20th event that is held on alternating years with the World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison.
Entries for the U.S. contest are up 11 percent from 2017 and there are 29 first-time competitors in what is considered the nation’s largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition. New classes for this year include traditional waxed cheddars, natural rinded cheddar, other hard cheeses with natural rinds, burrata — a semi-soft Italian cheese — and dried dairy products like whey and milk powders. Entries in the 116 classes, almost double from 2009 when there were 65, will be judged on technical merits, including a product’s flavor, body, texture, salt, color, finish and packaging, with a single gold, silver and bronze medal awarded to top products in each class.
In 2017, Wisconsin cheesemakers dominated the competition that had 2,303 entries from 33 states. A Sartori Reserve Black Pepper BellaVitano made by Mike Matucheski in Antigo was named best in show, while a cheddar from Agropur in Weyauwega was named first runner-up and a Gouda from Marieke Gouda in Thorp was second runner-up. In addition, Wisconsin cheesemakers placed first in 58 of the 105 categories and had 14 of the 20 spots in the finals.
But before there can be an awards gala on Thursday night at the Resch Center and prior to the judges gathering in the atrium of one of the most storied stadiums in sports, the whole lot from 35 states needs to be organized and labeled with numbers to conceal their identity in an effort to eliminate any bias from the nearly 50 judges who hail from 20 states.
‘The whole piece’
There were cardboard boxes filled with Gouda, Colby and Havarti; wooden crates each containing a single 200-pound slab of Swiss; and cardboard tubes, some with cylinder-shaped cheeses, others with containers of ricotta and yogurt. They all began arriving in Little Chute, 25 miles southwest of Green Bay, on Feb. 20 but some didn’t arrive until Thursday due to weather on the East Coast. It’s unclear why one entry from Green County (yes, in Wisconsin) didn’t arrive at the warehouse until mid-morning on Thursday. Each entry needs to be a minimum of 3 pounds but must be in its original form.
“We feel you can’t judge it holistically if you don’t see the whole piece of cheese,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, events manager for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
“We have extremely small sizes (like goat and sheep cheeses) where they have to send 36 pieces to reach their three pounds. Then we have other ones that are 65 pounds or 200 pounds. We want cheesemakers to send the original manufactured form that it’s in because the judges want to see exactly every part of the manufacturing process.”
Buzz of activity
Besides cheddar, the WOW warehouse, located just south of Interstate 41 and north of RiteBrew, a brewing supply company, is used primarily to store manufactured paper products from local mills and dairy powder. But on Thursday, it buzzed with volunteers using utility knives and rolls of packaging tape while working on tables made from stacks of wooden pallets and placing stickers on the entries themselves and the containers in which they came.
Mariana Marques de Almeida, who is raising Assaf sheep for milking near Juda and has judged in the past, worked with Bob Aschebrock, one of the state’s most knowledgeable cheese experts, on packages of Brie and Camembert. Their job included placing numbered stickers on the entries to conceal their identities.
“It’s been amazing because I have always been on the other side of the contest, not on this side,” said Marques de Almeida, who in a few weeks will be watching about 90 of her 300 ewes birth lambs. “It has been wonderful to see how much work goes into this and how well organized everything is. I had no idea.”
That wasn’t the case for Jane Gau and Ann Schad, longtime volunteers whose day jobs are at Sargento Foods in Kiel. They spent part of the day tugging blocks of reduced-sodium cheddar out of boxes, which at times required two people.
“I think it looks good,” Gau, who has been a contest volunteer since the late 1980s, said as she helped slide a 40-pound chunk of orange cheddar out of a tight-fitting box.
“It’s solid, that’s for sure,” Schad added.
38 years later
All of the entries will be loaded on Monday into three refrigerated semi-trucks and driven to Green Bay. But when the first contest was held in 1981, it was self-contained and located in a garage at Lov-It Creamery on Henry Street in Green Bay. The butter and cream cheese company was founded in 1942 by William Wangerin Sr. and sold to Schrieber Foods in 2001.
“It was cold. There was no heat in the garage,” said William Wangerin Jr., 76, as he worked with his son, Dave, to organize Latin American hard cheeses from California and Sheboygan. “It was probably mainly cheddar (at the first contest). I know we didn’t have this many classes.”
Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.