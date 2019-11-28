After he was named head of the United Way of Greater Cincinnati last year, Michael Johnson found he kept bringing up Madison in speeches. Even though he referred to the new position as his “dream job,” his heart was somewhere else.
In the year since he returned to Madison and his former job, Johnson has changed his perspective on leading the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, future career aspirations and personal health habits — in part, he says, because of what he learned from his short stint in Cincinnati.
Now, the 44-year-old Johnson is looking forward to the opening of a Boys & Girls Club in Sun Prairie, a new strategic plan for the organization and the 10-year anniversary of his initial arrival in Madison.
“Coming back to this role — sometimes when you run an institution like this — I’ve learned to go through other people to get things done,” Johnson said. “To keep my sanity, I’m just learning to work smarter and work through other people who may have a little bit more capacity.”
Despite leaving the role of president and CEO at the United Way in southwestern Ohio after alleging he was subjected to a hostile work environment, Johnson said he does not regret taking the job, saying it proved a valuable learning experience.
“This Cincinnati role made me realize that everything I want to do now is local, local, local,” Johnson said.
Jenny Meicher Santek, chairwoman of the Boys & Girls Club’s board of directors, said she has noticed a change, describing Johnson as going “deeper rather than farther” in the club’s work.
“He’s much more focused,” she said. “He’s much more thoughtful in his approaches.”
Dec. 15 marks the one-year anniversary of Johnson’s rehiring as president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.
Before moving to Ohio in July 2018, Johnson was a commanding local presence, attracting media attention by interjecting himself into local politics or getting involved in high-profile community incidents, such as the 2015 fatal shooting of a black teenager by a Madison police officer.
In his Madison sequel, Johnson said he’s taking a healthier approach — both physically and mentally — to running the club.
He said his previous approach often left him feeling overextended. There would be days, Johnson said, when he would show up at someone’s home at 1 a.m. after a shooting to help address a family crisis, and would need to be at a 7 a.m. Boys & Girls Club meeting the same day.
“I think what happened was I was too accessible,” he said. “I was working just unbelievable hours. That just was not healthy, nor was it sustainable.”
Johnson, an outspoken advocate for the club’s children and families — including on issues he acknowledges are not traditionally associated with the youth organization, such as covering funeral expenses — said the advocacy and outreach continues.
But he’s taking a lower profile to some of the outreach by asking other community and neighborhood leaders for help in identifying families and working directly with them instead of making the home visits himself.
“This time around, I said I still want to help people, but I want to be very smart about how we help people,” Johnson said.
While at the United Way of Greater Cincinnati, which covers 10 counties in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, a familiar personal appeal for help gave Johnson pause.
As he was giving a speech in Indiana last year, Johnson said he received a call from an activist in Cincinnati’s black community about an officer-involved shooting asking him to get involved in the situation. As he would in Madison, Johnson said he got in his car to rush back to Cincinnati.
“I literally stopped myself and said, ‘What are the ramifications of me going out there and connecting the United Way brand (to the response to the shooting) so early?’ And I turned around and didn’t go,” he said.
He said there were other situations in Cincinnati where he “got some pushback like, ‘Hey, typically the United Way leaders don’t do this and don’t do that.’”
“I just didn’t feel as connected to grassroots issues like I did in this position,” Johnson said.
John McKenzie — who owns McKenzie Apartment Co. and whose family donated $1 million toward the renovation of a former church in Sun Prairie into a new Boys & Girls Club location — first met Johnson five or six years ago. The two have become close friends — Johnson officiated the wedding of McKenzie’s son in June.
Before going to Cincinnati, Johnson frequently got involved with high-profile, controversial issues, McKenzie said.
He said the accessibility and breadth of involvement could be exhausting on Johnson.
“He is less easily drawn into the social conflict that exists outside of the club,” McKenzie said of Johnson’s return. “Although he still has an interest and an important role in the community generally, I think he’s pulled back a little bit from that day-to-day stuff. I don’t think he wants to be everybody’s first call now.”
Career clarity
Johnson’s split with the United Way — which he said happened in a “very public” way — came about after Cincinnati media outlets reported on an email Johnson sent to United Way board members in which he alleged the chairwoman had called him an “angry man,” created a hostile working environment and attacked his credibility.
Under pressure, the chairwoman of the board resigned a few days later, and Johnson and the United Way agreed to “amicably part ways.”
But the four-month stint in Cincinnati provided Johnson clarity on his career. As the head of an organization with a nearly $60 million budget, Johnson said, “Everybody wanted my time.”
He felt “ushered around,” quickly going from one photo-op or meeting to another with little opportunity to get involved in on-the-ground community efforts.
The experience made him rethink his past aspiration to become president of the Boys & Girls Club of America, because he said the leader of the national organization needs to frequently travel around the country.
“Going to Cincinnati was healthy for me, because I didn’t like traveling between three states and being moved from one meeting to another,” Johnson said. “I’m thankful I went through that experience.”
Meicher Santek, who’s known Johnson since they were both listed in In Business’ “40 under 40” class of 2012, noticed the change.
“He’s so passionate about this community. You could tell when he made the decision to leave, it was a struggle for him,” Meicher Santek said. “He really cared about the work, and in Cincinnati, he wasn’t as close to the work. He just wasn’t happy in that role.”
Since leaving Cincinnati, McKenzie said he believes Johnson has a greater appreciation for the impact he can make as head of the Boys & Girls Club.
“I really believe that coming back here in this kind of new perspective and appreciation has helped him focus more on himself, and I mean that in a positive way,” McKenzie said.
Personal health
One of Johnson’s priorities since he’s been back has been his health.
After returning to Madison, he said his weight peaked at 423 pounds. But in the past five months, he’s lost 85 pounds and hopes to shed 80 more. Much of that came from an examination of what he was eating.
Using a smartphone app, Johnson found he was consuming 4,000 calories, 600 grams of carbohydrates and 150 grams of sugar per day.
“I have three kids of my own, I have over 7,500 kids and families that I’m responsible for through our work at Boys & Girls Club,” Johnson said. “I got to get healthier.”
Johnson has cut down on his caloric, cholesterol, sugar and carbohydrate intake. A goal of 10,000 steps a day has now turned into jogging, he said.
He regularly shares Facebook updates on his progress “to be publicly held accountable for my own health.”
Morning aches and pains, and watching as his wife, Toya, lost weight, prompted Johnson to change his eating and exercising habits.
“Our marriage has always been strong, but when you start walking together, exercising together, hiking together, it just makes a real, real difference,” Johnson said.
Collectively, his family has lost close to 200 pounds, Johnson said.
Looking forward
Johnson has a lot to look forward to.
Just north of Sun Prairie’s downtown, the Boys & Girls Club plans to open a 26,000-square-foot site in February.
The former Peace Lutheran Church, 232 Windsor St., is being renovated for about $3 million and will include after-school programming space, a technology room, half a basketball court and other recreational activities in the former nave, and a preschool to serve about 100 children in the basement.
Johnson calls the new site, which will be named after the McKenzie family, a “country club for kids.”
McKenzie said he and his wife made the decision to donate $1 million to the project in one day after Johnson invited him to the location and shared his vision for it.
“Because of his commitment and his excitement and his energy, I can’t imagine making a decision to contribute a million dollars to something I see in one day without it having been Michael,” McKenzie said. “That’s the power of his charisma, his impact.”
Around the time the Sun Prairie site opens, Johnson will be marking 10 years since officially becoming the CEO and president of the Boys & Girls Club.
In that time, the club’s budget has grown from $1.1 million to $6.5 million, and the number of children and families it serves has quadrupled. Looking forward to the next decade, Johnson said he wants “us to be the largest Boys & Girls Club in the world in terms of impact, in terms of making a difference in young people’s lives.”
His official start date was Feb. 15, 2010, but Johnson recalls driving in Madison for the first time in December 2009 to meet with donors and staff and thinking about the next 10 years.
“I was nervous about this job,” Johnson said. “I prayed, and I remember asking God for a healthy 10 years and to be able to make a difference in kids’ lives and also their families’ lives. I think I’ve been truly blessed to be of service to others.”
“This time around, I said I still want to help people, but I want to be very smart about how we help people.”