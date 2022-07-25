 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In-person absentee voting for city of Madison residents to begin Tuesday at several locations

In-person absentee voting for city of Madison residents will begin Tuesday at several locations throughout the municipality.

But those who have requested a absentee ballot via mail must return it to an in-person absentee voting location, and not the clerk's office, during scheduled voting hours. Ballot drop boxes have also been discontinued in light of the recent state Supreme Court ruling.

Voters will need to bring an acceptable form of photo identification per state law, as well as their proof of residence if they are a first time voter or need to update their registration because of a move or name change, city clerk's office said. Residents who have moved since they last time they voted are able to register at any city voting location, but they must have moved to their address before July 12.

Acceptable proof of residence examples, which can also be found on the city clerk's website, can include:

  • A utility bill issued within the last 90 days.
  • A bank, credit union, credit card or mortgage statement.
  • A current and valid Wisconsin driver's license or identification card.
  • A paycheck
  • Any government-issued document. 
  • A check issued by a unit of government. 
  • A real estate tax bill or receipt for the current or previous year.
  • A residential lease effective on the day or registration.
  • A contract or intake document issued when admitted to a nursing home or care facility.
  • A college fee statement issued in the last nine months, accompanied by a student identification card. 
  • An affidavit from a public or private social agency.

