In-person absentee voting for city of Madison residents to begin Tuesday at several locations

1996: Arches of reinforced concrete are being constructed on the third floor of the Monona Terrace Convention Center, 40 feet above the lake's surface. There will be seven of them in all, with the points of the arches continuing down to the second floor.
1997: What would Frank Lloyd Wright think? His Monona Terrace Convention Center has become one of the hottest fishing spots in the county, with bass boats continually anchored offshore as anglers fish for walleye, muskie and others.
1997: Mayor Sue Bauman gets another earful, but this time from Walt Disney luminaries Mickey and Minnie Mouse. On the Monona Terrace rooftop Friday, Bauman hands the mice a key to the city carved from a 40-pound block of aged cheddar. In town this weekend as guests of TCI Cablevision of Wisconsin, Mickey and Minnie will also visit sick children in Madison hospitals.
1997: Tony Putnam, principal architect for the convention center, believes visitors to Monona Terrace will appreciate the carpet in the winter when Lake Monona is frozen and the bright orange floor lends warmth to the cold Wisconsin winter. For now, it's getting a chilly reception.
1998: Fashion models wait backstage at the Monona Terrace for a Mother's Day Fashion show to begin. The show, called 'Fashion Forward,' features designs by Textile & Apparel Design students from UW-Madison.
2000: It was like Christmas morning for cheese lovers at Monona Terrace on Monday as hundreds of cheeses were unwrapped, labeled for competition and repackaged. Chief Judge Bill Schlinsog, right, unpacks an Austrian cheese with volunteers Dick Groves, left, Madison, and John Jacobs, Antigo, center.
2000: Teachers convention keynote speaker Richard Dreyfuss makes some last-minute adjustments to the speech he was to give to the 109th annual convention of the Southern Wisconsin Educational Inservice Organization at Monona Terrace.
1994: The Army Corps of Engineers holds hearing on Monona Terrace Convention Center. Opponents to the center showed up, some with protest signs.
1995: Work continues on the Monona Terrace project.
1996: The top of the Monona Terrace convention center is taking shape. At the level that will connect with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, workers still have concrete to pour.
1996: Parking ramps on the side of the convention center are still works in progress.
1997: This mural, painted in 1982 by artist Richard Haas, has been relegated to peeking out of the Monona Terrace Convention Center's underpinnings.
1997: Joan LeMahieu is directing all aspects of the newest show in town, Monona Terrace Convention Center.
1997: The lecture hall at Monona Terrace will seat 308.
1997: George Nelson, chairman of the Monona Terrace Commission, announces a series of free public concerts on the William T. Evjue Gardens rooftop of Monona Terrace.
1998: Monona Terrace fountain at night.
1998: Lights on the roof of Monona Terrace.
1998: An aerial view of Monona Terrace at night.
1999: Partygoers dance the night away at the Frostiball.
2000: Children rush to catch one of 2,000 balloons dropped at Monona Terrace as part of Firstar Eve.
