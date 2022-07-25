In-person absentee voting for city of Madison residents to begin Tuesday at several locations

Where to vote around the city of Madison

Madison Municipal Building

215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, July 26-Aug. 5

Olbrich Gardens

3330 Atwood Ave.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26

Warner Park Community Recreation Center

1625 Northport Dr.

8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, July 26-Aug. 5

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30

8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6

East Madison Community Center

8 Straubel Ct.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, Aug. 1-5

Edgewood College - Wingra Commons

1000 Edgewood College Dr.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5

UW-Madison Union South

1308 W. Dayton St.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, July-Aug. 5

UW-Madison Memorial Union

800 Langdon St.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, July 26-Aug. 5

Madison College Truax Campus

1701 Wright St.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, Aug. 1-5

Madison College South Madison Campus

2429 Perry St.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, Aug. 1-5

Alicia Ashman Library

733 N. High Point Rd.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, July 26-Aug. 5

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, July 20 and Aug. 6

Central Library

201 W. Mifflin St.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, July 30 and Aug. 6

Goodman South Madison Library

2222 S. Park St.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, July 25-Aug. 5

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, July 20 and Aug. 6

Hawthorne Library

2707 E. Washington Ave.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, July 26-Aug. 5

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, July 30 and Aug. 6

Lakeview Library

2845 N. Sherman Ave.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, July 30 and Aug. 6

Meadowridge Library

5726 Raymond Rd.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, July 25-Aug. 5

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, July 30 and Aug. 6

Pinney Library

516 Cottage Grove Rd.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, July 26-Aug. 5

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, July 30 and Aug. 6

Sequoya Library

4340 Tokay Blvd.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, July 30 and Aug. 6

Hmong Institute

4402 Femrite Dr.

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 26 and Aug. 2

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays, July 28 and Aug. 4

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays, July 29 and Aug. 5

Global Market & Food Hall

2161 Zeier Rd.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, July 26-Aug. 5

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, July 30 and Aug. 6

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays, July 31 and Aug. 7

Lussier Community Education Center

55 S. Gammon Rd.

6-8 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 27 and Aug. 3

10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, July 30 and Aug. 6

Urban League Southwest Employment Center

1233 McKenna Blvd.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 27 and Aug. 3

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, July 29 and Aug. 5

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1

Boys & Girls Club - Allied

4619 Jenewein Rd.

10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, July 26-Aug. 5

Catholic Multicultural Center

1862 Beld St.

1-5 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 26 and Aug. 2

Tenney Park Shelter

402 N.. Thornton Ave

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27

Eagle Heights Community Center

611 Eagle Heights Dr.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, July 29 and Aug. 5

Badger Rock Neighborhood Center

501 E. Badger Rd.

5-8 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 27 and Aug. 3

Bridge - Lake Point - Waunona Neighborhood Center

1917 Lake Point Dr.

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays, July 28 and Aug. 4

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, July 29 and Aug. 5

Ho-Chunk Nation Community Center

4724 Tradewinds Pkwy.

1-4 p.m. on weekdays, July 26-Aug. 5

JP's Hair Design & Rebalanced - Life Wellness Association Men's Health & Education Center

584 Grand Canyon Dr.

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 26 and Aug. 2

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 27 and Aug. 3

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays, July 29 and Aug. 5

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays, July 30 and Aug. 6

Wisconsin Youth Company

1201 McKenna Blvd.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 26 and Aug. 2

4-6 p.m. on Thursdays, July 28 and Aug. 4

Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church/Lake Edge United Church of Christ

4200 Buckeye Rd.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays, July 31 and Aug. 7

Fountain of Life Church

633 W. Badger Rd.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays, July 31 and Aug. 7

*No voter registration on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-7, per state law.