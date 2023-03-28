After nearly a lifetime of unanswered questions, a Middleton family got closure as Army Pfc. William L. "Sonny" Simon was finally laid to rest after going missing in action during World War II.

Simon died in 1944 in the Hürtgen Forest in Germany at the age of 20. He had served in the military for 16 months when his family back home in Wisconsin learned he was missing in action. Six months later, they learned he had likely been killed, but his remains were never found.

His family was left wondering. They held on to the 203 letters he wrote home from the war and kept his photos on the walls as they searched unsuccessfully for answers.

But late last year, nearly eight decades later, the family heard from the Defense/POW MIA Accounting Agency (DPMAA) that his remains had been identified and that he would be returned to his hometown of Middleton to be buried.

"You've been in our prayers for 70 years," Father Brian Wilk of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton said to Simon's family during Tuesday's service.

The day was fittingly "sunny for Sonny," Wilk said. About 150 people gathered at St. Bernard for the funeral service, including family, veterans and other community members.

American flags lined the road in front of the church and along the fence of the St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery a few blocks away from the church, where he was buried and where a group was waiting to pay their respects to the fallen soldier.

His brother James "Jumbo" Simon — who was 15 when Sonny went missing and 93 when he was finally found — and their sister Eileen Tesch were surrounded by other family during the services, most of whom never got the chance to meet Sonny. At the church, the family carried small flags as they walked behind the casket while "America the Beautiful" was sung.

The funeral was a day of mixed emotions, Wilk said: Sorrow and grief, but also joy and peace knowing Simon was back home and laid to rest.

As a soldier, Sonny was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division.

His remains were discovered and interred as unidentified in 1950 at the Ardennes American Cemetery. The remains were sent to the DPMAA lab in 2019 for analysis and were later identified as Simon's.

The U.S. Army Military Funeral Honors Team served as pallbearers, and Simon was buried with full military honors, including the playing of taps, a gun salute and a helicopter flyover.

Flags across the state were ordered to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday by Gov. Tony Evers.

"A decorated military veteran, Private Simon served our state and country well, giving his life in defense of the values and freedoms we hold most dear," Evers said in a statement.

