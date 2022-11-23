In land acknowledgement, Madison church commits to living 'in accordance with nature'

Imagine a Madison where the isthmus between lakes Mendota and Monona is a seeping wetland.

Where cornfields stretch from Wisconsin Avenue to James Madison Park. Herds of deer gather on State Street, and waterfalls pour from Wiicawak Bay (formerly Squaw Bay) into the Yahara river.

Before the first white settlers arrived in Madison in 1837, that imaginary place was real and called "Teejop" ("four lakes") by the Ho-Chunk people, said Janice Rice, Clan Mother and Peacemaker of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Dozens of Indian mounds dotted the landscape, from Lake Mendota to Lake Kegonsa, the last in the Yahara chain of lakes. The tallest covered much of today's Brittingham Park and the residential area known as "The Triangle.''

"Ho-Chunk people consider ourselves the caretakers of the mounds that have survived," Rice said at a land acknowledgement ceremony earlier this month hosted by First United Methodist Church at 203 Wisconsin Ave.

Such ceremonies are becoming commonplace, as schools, universities and other institutions seek to recognize the displaced people who once served as stewards of the land while acknowledging the enduring relationship their descendants still have to the area.

Often, the efforts end with the placement of a plaque or a framed statement. But First United Methodist Church wanted to go further.

"Our church has a long history of getting involved in injustice," said Mallory Yanchus, director of First United's youth, young adult and justice ministries.

The church worked with Rice; Marlon White Eagle, President of the Ho-Chunk Nation; and Elliot Funmaker Sr., Ho-Chunk Nation elder and leader of the Wisconsin Dells Singers in order to make the acknowledgement a collaborative experience between the two communities.

Members also raised $20,000 as part of an endowed scholarship for indigenous students at Madison Area Technical College.

"We (had) a lot of significant conversations about next steps... we’re looking for ways to collaborate with, not save," said Yanchus. "It's a fine line we think about often. ‘What is our role in this?’"

The church's framed acknowledgement statement says members, "have committed to becoming stewards of the land on which (their) church stands, by living in accordance with nature just as the Ho-Chunk people have traditionally done through time." The church also placed a stone outside the building marking the area as Ho-Chunk ancestral homeland.

For the Ho-Chunk, being included in the practice honors their ancestors' endurance, Funmaker said.

"Everything is passed down. We didn't have cellphones and data banks and libraries," he said. "It was grandparents, the parents, that carried on the tradition to allow the Ho-Chunk people to survive all these things that the creator asked us to go through."

Ho-Chunk people already know that their ancestors lived in the region since the glaciers receded over 11,000 years ago; that the 1832 treaty ceding Madison was signed under duress; that they were frequently removed from the area, returning time and time again out of love for the land and its unique waters.

But many others don't know that story.

"There has been a painful history. There's a want to cleanse that part of that history, and that's kind of what this land acknowledgement is," White Eagle said. "A kind of healing, maybe more for you, but we benefit as well."

Although too late for an equitable exchange for the territory, land acknowledgements mark a new beginning not the finish line, Ho-Chunk elders said.

"We have come to this point where the two worlds, they have to get along to survive for each other,” Funmaker said. "This is where we are, and I think it’s a good spot."