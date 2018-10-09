A taste of science

Some highlights of Friday night's "Science on the Square." Events below are from 6 to 9 p.m., although times for other events vary. For more information, go to: go.madison.com/science-on-the-square.

Stouts and Sounds

Brocach Irish Pub and Whiskey Den, 7 West Main St.

Listen to electronic instruments, or try them out, while learning the science behind a perfect pint with Brocach’s top expert.

Create Art with Science

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St.

Learn about weaving and contribute to a community-woven length of cloth before viewing William J. O’Brien’s “Reliquary” exhibit.

Express Science

Collectivo Coffee, 25 S. Pinckney St.

Take in nine mini science talks on a variety of topics while sipping free coffee samples.

Cheese Flavor

Fromagination, 12 S. Carroll St.

Sample Wisconsin cheeses while learning how they're made. Sessions will occur every 40 minutes starting at 6 p.m.

The Science of Rock Climbing

State Street at West Mifflin Street

Learn about techniques and the gear used in rock climbing before scaling a 25-foot rock wall yourself. Then, take a look at the progress on the new Boulders Climbing Gym location at 129 S. Carroll St.

Hello, World!

Wisconsin ESL Institute, 19 N. Pinckney St.

Engage with different languages with language science experts. Learn greetings in other languages, how to invent an alien language and learn about research in language development and bilingualism.