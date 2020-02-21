Improperly discarded smoking materials caused Downtown fire that displaced 7, authorities say

Improperly discarded smoking materials caused a Feb. 6 fire Downtown that displaced 7 people, the Madison Fire Department reported.
The accidental fire caused no injuries, but did roughly $200,00 damage to a three-unit apartment building at 121 N. Franklin St., Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Madison police helped evacuate people from surrounding buildings in case the fire spread, Sgt. Blake Hoefs said.