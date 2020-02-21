You are the owner of this article.
Improperly discarded smoking materials caused Downtown fire that displaced 7, authorities say
Improperly discarded smoking materials caused Downtown fire that displaced 7, authorities say

Fire on Franklin Street

Madison firefighters finish putting out a fire Thursday at a three-unit apartment building at 121 N. Franklin St. that displaced at least seven residents.

 Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

Improperly discarded smoking materials caused a Feb. 6 fire Downtown that displaced 7 people, the Madison Fire Department reported.

The accidental fire caused no injuries, but did roughly $200,00 damage to a three-unit apartment building at 121 N. Franklin St., Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Madison police helped evacuate people from surrounding buildings in case the fire spread, Sgt. Blake Hoefs said.

