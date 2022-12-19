 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Improperly discarded fireplace ashes blamed for Near West Side house fire, Madison Fire Department says

House fire, Madison Fire Department photo

 MADISON FIRE DEPARTMENT

Improperly discarded fireplace ashes are blamed for starting a Near West Side house fire on Sunday morning, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Two people were displaced but no one was injured as a result of the fie at the home in the 2600 block of Stevens Street, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Fire crews were sent to the home at 10:02 a.m. on reports of fire on the back porch and saw heavy smoke from two blocks away before arriving at 10:07 a.m. and finding heavy brown smoke showing from the eaves and flames coming from a single window on the side of the house, Schuster said.

Engine 4 put out the fire outside and then inside the house, Engine 1 searched to confirm all occupants had escaped, Ladder 2 assisted with roof ventilation, and Ladder 1 searched for additional fire in the ceilings and attic, Schuster said.

Investigators determined improper disposal of fireplace ashes was the cause of the fire, which damaged the rear porch and kitchen, with some extension to the attic, and smoke damage throughout the home. The initial damage was $230,000, Schuster said.

The American Red Cross assisted the displaced residents.

