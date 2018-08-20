A charcoal grill is being blamed for an early Sunday morning fire that caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to a home on the city's West Side.
The fire happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Gray Fox Trail, the Madison Fire Department said.
"Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by improper care and handling of grilling materials," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
No one was injured in the blaze.
The residents told investigators they had used the grill Saturday evening to make dinner.
"The grill was situated against the house, which has vinyl siding, on a wooden deck," Schuster said.
At one point, the fire in the grill got too big, and some coals were discarded into nearby landscaping.
At the end of the night, the lower vent on the grill had been left open.
"All of these could have been contributing factors in igniting the fire which ultimately caused the estimated $300,000 in damage," Schuster said.
The homeowner discovered the back of the house was on fire and flames were coming from the roof, so everyone evacuated the house while 911 was being called.