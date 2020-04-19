Impact of COVID-19: Canceled festivals means big losses for nonprofits

“At least it’ll be an avenue for people if they decide they want to donate to some of these groups,” LaPoint said.

The number of festivals and events that have been called off will have statewide impact. They include Festa Italia in Fitchburg, which had been scheduled for May 29-31; the Montello Fish-N-Fun Fest (May 1-3); Taylor County Lions Maple Fest in Medford and the Wisconsin Grilled Cheese Championships in Dodgeville (April 25); the Jefferson Swap Meet and Car Show (April 24-26); and the Portage County Cultural Festival in Stevens Point (May 9). In Milwaukee, Polish Fest (June 12-14) is postponed, German Fest (July 24-26) is canceled and Summerfest, normally held at the end of June and beginning of July, has been moved to September.

The status of the state’s 75 county, regional and state fairs, which begin their run at the end of June, is unclear. Those events are packed with food stands run by pork, beef, honey and dairy producers and a myriad of other service groups.

One of the earliest is the Sauk County Fair, which is scheduled for July 8 in Baraboo and has been held since 1855. The fair is a nonprofit, not part of county government, so it relies on revenue from ticket sales and the rental of fair buildings to fund their operations year-round. Other nonprofit groups also use the seven-day event for fundraising.