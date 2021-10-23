Immuto Scientific uses plasma technology to find new drugs fast

As for Choudhury, he’s glad he turned down those other job offers. “So far, no regrets,” he said. “If it happened again, I would do the same thing all over again … I’m definitely enjoying the journey.”

The four questions

What are the most important values driving your work?

Our ultimate goal is helping our customers. Our customers are trying to develop therapeutics that are going to save lives, and if we can help our customers the best way we can, this will translate into better therapeutics, and we will end up having a role in improving a patient's outcome, helping someone who’s sick.

The number two value, to me personally, is the people. I am really focused on creating a team that’s very close-knit, where everyone's really aligned in what they want to accomplish. It's kind of like betting on the jockey over the horse: We have a great technology, but without the right team, this is going to go nowhere. I think once we have the right team, the technology will work out and we'll figure out a way to grow this business and make it successful.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?