Immuto Scientific uses plasma technology to find new drugs fast

Faraz Choudhury weighed his options carefully. Twice.
First, there was the offer, as he graduated from Lawrence College, to work as a stock trader on Wall Street. He turned it down and headed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to earn a Ph.D in electrical engineering. Then, as he was wrapping up his doctoral research in 2017, came another lucrative offer, this one from Intel, just the sort of job the engineer had dreamed of.
Again he said no.
Instead, he opted to continue working in a campus lab — earning at a fraction of what he would have made at Intel — so that he and his colleagues could commercialize a technology they’d spent years devising, one they believed would significantly accelerate the process by which new drugs are discovered.
“It was a really attractive offer with a very high salary, so it was a very tough decision,” said Choudhury, who is now the CEO of Immuto Scientific, the company he and his research colleagues founded together. But, he’d always wanted to start a company, and he figured that if he settled into a corporate job with a comfortable salary, he might never leave.
“I just can't let this opportunity go, so might as well just go for it,” he told himself.
It was a calculated risk, he said. “I knew that this technology would have a huge impact, and I'd done the market research to prove to myself that this would really benefit drug discovery.”
The risk seems to be paying off. After aiming to raise $1.6 million in seed funding to scale up its work, the company attracted so much interest from investors that raised the target. It closed the round earlier this month with $2.6 million in new funds.
Now, the company they founded together, Madison biotech startup Immuto Scientific, has just raised $2.3 million to scale up its work.
Immuto Scientific was born from an idea that UW-Madison biochemistry professor Mike Sussman brought to the lab of electrical engineering professor Leon Shohet, where Choudhury was working while completing his graduate studies. Sussman hoped the team of engineers could help create a new instrument for analyzing the structure of proteins.
Such a tool, he figured, could fundamentally change the process by which new drugs are discovered. Currently, drug makers that have identified an antibody that could be a drug candidate use X-ray crystallography to analyze the structure of the proteins in that antibody and determine how it would bind with human cells. But that process can take six months to a year.
If Choudhury and his fellow researchers could create the tool Sussman imagined, one that wouldn’t use X-ray crystallography at all, they could replace the standard process with one that would take just weeks.
For Choudhury, who’d previously spent his time as a graduate student designing more efficient semiconductors for use in cell phones and computers, the project was a big change. But the potential to help save lives excited him.
“I think there was a lot of interest from our entire team from the very beginning,” Choudhury said. “We knew that if we were successful, then this would potentially lead into something that could benefit drug discovery very significantly.”
In 2017, the two professors and four graduate students patented their technology, which uses a fourth state of matter called plasma to create a 3D image of a molecule, through the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. In 2018, they launched Immuto Scientific, and in late 2020, after two years of research and development, they signed up their first customers.
Today, drug makers ship the Immuto Scientific researchers tiny vials of antibodies that could one day form the basis of new drugs. The researchers analyze the proteins and report back so that customers can tweak the antibodies accordingly. It’s an “iterative process,” Choudhury said, with companies typically submitting a handful of versions before either achieving success or deciding to table a project for now.
“They're saving months of time on research. Only they know how much (money) that saves them,” Choudhury said.
But he’s got an educated guess. According to his research, cutting the analysis time to just two to three weeks would let the pharmaceutical industry as a whole capture $300 million in revenue otherwise lost to the usual lengthy process.
So far, the company has worked with just two customers, studying potential treatments for diseases like Alzheimer’s and breast cancer. For the moment, Choudhury said, two customers is all the current lab space and staff can handle.
But that’s all about to change. With its $2.3 million in seed funding, the company is moving this week from Forward BIOLABS, a co-working laboratory space in University Research Park where it’s rented a cubicle and a single lab bench since 2019. Its new home, 2401 American Lane, near the airport, will offer 2,000 square feet, with the opportunity to lease another 2,000 if the company grows further.
The team of four plans to add two full-time staff members this year and two more in early 2022. They’ll also be purchasing more equipment and expanding their services. Where Immuto Scientific currently conducts hands-on experiments to determine how a customer’s antibody binds to its target, the company plans to add another option: a computational simulation that could provide additional information on how the two will bind.
As for Choudhury, he’s glad he turned down those other job offers. “So far, no regrets,” he said. “If it happened again, I would do the same thing all over again … I’m definitely enjoying the journey.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Our ultimate goal is helping our customers. Our customers are trying to develop therapeutics that are going to save lives, and if we can help our customers the best way we can, this will translate into better therapeutics, and we will end up having a role in improving a patient's outcome, helping someone who’s sick.
The number two value, to me personally, is the people. I am really focused on creating a team that’s very close-knit, where everyone's really aligned in what they want to accomplish. It's kind of like betting on the jockey over the horse: We have a great technology, but without the right team, this is going to go nowhere. I think once we have the right team, the technology will work out and we'll figure out a way to grow this business and make it successful.
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
We're very excited about fostering innovation. We're looking to hire Ph. D grads who are interested in entrepreneurship, people who are interested in joining a startup, starting from scratch and building something that eventually has a huge impact on the health of people in our country.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Perseverance is the biggest thing for an entrepreneur. It's a roller coaster ride, and there's a lot of ups and downs. The people who can stomach the downs are the ones that eventually make it to the other end. I've seen a lot of entrepreneurs not be able to go through that ride, and they kind of drop out.
Are you hiring?
Yes. We're hiring full-time scientists, business development and sales people, and management-level people. And we're going to bring in a chief scientific officer to replace Mike Sussman soon because Mike is a professor at the university, so he's not joining Immuto full time.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.