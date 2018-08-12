The Wisconsin Journey at Old World Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Journey is a 90-minute guided tour at Old World Wisconsin near Eagle that lets visitors play the role of Swedish immigrants who settle in the town of Busseyville along Lake Koshkonong in 1843.

Tours will be held at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday from Sept. 4 through Oct. 12.

Tickets for the tours are $12 per person but do not include admission to the general grounds.