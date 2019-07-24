An 81-year-old Illinois man was killed Monday when he lost control of his car and rolled over in Walworth County.
The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 12 near Highway 50, just east of Lake Geneva, the Sheriff's Office said.
Allan Lukasz, Mount Prospect, Ill., was going north on Highway 12 when he lost control of his 1961 red Corvette convertible, the car entering a ditch and rolling over onto its roof.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Lyons Fire and Rescue units assisted at the scene.