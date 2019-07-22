Marquette County squad tight crop
Marquette County Sheriff's Office

An Illinois man died early Sunday after getting injured Saturday afternoon when he dove into a lake in Marquette County.

Michael Christl, 34, Woodridge, Ill., died at UW Hospital in Madison, where he had been taken by medical helicopter Saturday.

The accident happened at about 3 p.m. on Mason Lake, which is on the Marquette County-Adams County line in the far southwest corner of Marquette County.

Police said Christl was staying with friends at a cabin.

Briggsville Fire and First Responders and Marquette County EMS responded to the scene, with EMS working with Divine Savior Hospital intercept to get Christl to the hospital, where he was flown from.

The death remains under investigation.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.