An Illinois man died early Sunday after getting injured Saturday afternoon when he dove into a lake in Marquette County.
Michael Christl, 34, Woodridge, Ill., died at UW Hospital in Madison, where he had been taken by medical helicopter Saturday.
The accident happened at about 3 p.m. on Mason Lake, which is on the Marquette County-Adams County line in the far southwest corner of Marquette County.
Police said Christl was staying with friends at a cabin.
Briggsville Fire and First Responders and Marquette County EMS responded to the scene, with EMS working with Divine Savior Hospital intercept to get Christl to the hospital, where he was flown from.
The death remains under investigation.