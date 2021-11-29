‘Identifying Features’ dives into drama, horrors of Mexican border

A breakout Mexican film that was hailed as “an extraordinary tale about migration and violence” will be shown this week at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.
“Identifying Features” (“Sin Señas Particulares”) is the haunting directorial debut by Fernanda Valadez, a filmmaker from Guanajuato, Mexico. Valadez won best screenplay for the film under international cinema at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where it also took home the audience award for best international drama. The film will be shown at the museum at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The movie centers on Magdalena, a mother played by Mercedes Hernández whose young son ends up missing while migrating to the United States. As she searches for him, the ensuing odyssey takes her from freezer trucks filled with the bodies of unidentified migrants to the mountains and valleys of the countryside.
Along the way, she meets Miguel, played by David Illescas, a man who has just been deported from the U.S. Miguel accompanies Magdalena to his hometown, in hopes of finding an Indigenous man who was on the same bus as her son when it was attacked by a gang.
Overall, the film’s ultimate concern is disappearance and the anguish that leaves for families, whether it be migrants who died along their journey or those killed by the marauding criminals that plague Mexico.
“‘Identifying Features’ easily ranks among the most exciting and significant new Mexican films of recent years,” said Michael King, the curator for the contemporary art museum’s Spotlight Cinema series.
“‘Identifying Features’ is a mind-expanding take on a subject we have often seen represented, and I hope that it will add to people’s perspective on the border situation,” King said.
Indeed, the film’s portrayal of migration takes the viewer into spaces not often seen along the U.S.-Mexico border. In lieu of treks across the desert, the border is an immigration courtroom, armed guards and checkpoint traffic jams. In one striking long shot, the camera follows Miguel during his deportation as he walks through the concrete and linoleum of the border’s processing center.
For King, art like “Identifying Features” allows an audience to see and understand the lives of people in situations vastly different from their home.
“Art can provide us a perspective on an issue like migration that is so often discussed in fraught, loaded terms,” the curator said.
For much of the film, the brutality of violence in Mexico is ever-present yet out of the frame, below the surface. Miguel arrives at his mother’s house only to find a killed goat and an empty home. An employee at a bus company that Magdalena visits tells her that buses sometimes arrive without any passengers, their bags still on board.
In another scene, an armed man sizes up a truck bed of hitchhikers at a blockade. He lets them go and nothing happens, but the menace is palpable.
Yet this looming threat of violence does culminate by the movie’s finale, delivering a surprise ending that is both harrowing and satisfying.
The showing complements one of the contemporary art museum’s current exhibits, “Caja de Visiones.” The collection of Mexican art features many pieces that could have come straight from the film, including border patrol trucks and portraits of Indigenous people at a day’s labor.
“Like several of the contemporary pieces in Caja de Visiones, it addresses and reckons with the themes of migration and the border crisis in fresh and unusual ways,” King said of the movie.
The film and the exhibit are not the only works of Latin American art displayed at the museum this year. Earlier this month, the museum opened an exhibit by Santiago Cucullu, an Argentinian artist who creates text-based photos and drawings as well as photomontages. In October, the museum showed “Ema,” a Chilean film about a dance instructor who has a mental break after giving up her adopted son.
“These are two very different films with very different concerns, but their mutual power and accomplishment speak to the incredible diversity of Latin American cinema,” King said. “As can be seen in Caja de Visiones, there is a wealth of artistic styles and voices in the region that cuts across all kinds of mediums and perspectives.”