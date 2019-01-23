Try 1 month for 99¢
Rock County squad tight crop
Rock County Sheriff's Office

Icy road conditions Wednesday morning are being blamed on a two-car crash near Edgerton that claimed the life of one of the drivers.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Highway 51 at Manoque Road, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.

The condition of the other driver was not released.

The name of the fatal victim was not released pending notification of family.

The crash was one of many in south-central Wisconsin and other parts of the state as the biggest snowstorm of the season hit the state.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

