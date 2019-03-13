With the weather warming and ice melting, anglers are being reminded by state officials that permanent ice shanties must be removed from all state waters by Sunday.
The deadline for most areas of the state has already passed except for waters north of Highway 64, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
"Warm temperatures and rain in the forecast could complicate removal, so state officials are urging anglers not to wait until the deadline," the DNR said on Wednesday.
Ice shanty owners having problems getting their structures off the ice can look for help from fishing clubs, vendors and other anglers. If the shanty can't be removed by the deadline, the DNR has a hotline -- 800-847-9367 -- to give status updates on attempts to remove a shelter and its location.
"The information will be passed on to the local conservation warden, who will use discretion in the enforcement of the deadline," said DNR Chief Conservation Warden Todd Schaller. "The important thing is to continue to work to remove the shelter."
Shelters were required to be removed from the Wisconsin-Minnesota boundary waters by March 1, inland waters south of Highway 64 by March 3 and the Wisconsin-Michigan boundary waters by March 15.
Anglers can use portable ice fishing shelters after the deadline passes for shanty removal if they deem the ice safe and the shelters are taken off the ice every day.