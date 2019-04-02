While it might seem unlikely to the naked eye, Madison's three lakes now have a majority of open water, also known as "ice out", a decision made by the office that has done this for 168 years.
The Wisconsin State Climatology Office on the UW-Madison campus said Lakes Mendota and Monona opened on Sunday, March 31, and Lake Wingra opened on March 28.
This was the second "opening" of Lakes Mendota and Monona this winter, since a stretch of warm weather in late December opened the lakes after the initial freezing in mid-December.
For the climate change enthusiasts, Lake Mendota was frozen for 86 days, eight days shorter then the 2017-18 winter when it was frozen for 94 days, and 18 days shorter then the median 104 days.
Lake Monona was frozen for 97 days, four days longer than the 93 days last year but seven days shorter than the median 104 days.
Lake Wingra was frozen for 111 days, seven days longer than last year but three days shorter than the median.
Lyle Anderson, manager of the Climatology Office, said the original observations of the lakes' ice were made at Washburn Observatory on campus, and the eye test is still made from their 13th floor offices in the Atmospheric and Space Sciences building on campus on West Dayton Street.
The high-above readings today are helped by spot inspections closer to the shorelines of the three lakes.
Lake Mendota has been the hardest to get a read on because of its length and shape, and the original way to do the ice in, ice out reading was to row a rowboat from Picnic Point to Maple Bluff.
Climatologists, along with meteorologists, are probably the most fastidious creatures on the planet when it comes to record keeping, and those keeping tabs on Madison's lakes in winter are no different.
The earliest ice in on Lake Mendota was Nov. 23, 1880 and the latest was Jan. 30, 1932, while the earliest ice out was Feb. 27, 1998 and the latest was May 6, 1857.
For Lake Monona, the earliest ice in was Nov. 22, 1880 and the latest was Jan. 30, 1932, while the earliest ice out was Feb. 26, 2002 and the latest was May 4, 1857.
Lake Wingra, much smaller than either Mendota or Monona, has an earliest ice in record of Nov. 2, 1913 and the latest on Dec. 30, 2015, while the earliest ice out was on Feb. 26, 1998 and the latest was April 29, 1881.