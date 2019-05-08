A shifting load of ice cream caused a semi-trailer to overturn Tuesday afternoon on Madison's East Side, with nobody hurt in the crash.
The crash happened at about 2:10 p.m. at the driveway leading to Central Storage and Warehouse Co., a cold storage facility at 4309 Cottage Grove Road, the Madison Fire Department said.
"The semi was traveling only about 5 mph as it made a sharp right-hand turn into the driveway," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "The trailer went over some landscape rocks, causing dozens of pallets packed with ice cream to shift inside the trailer."
The shift in weight caused the trailer to roll onto its side, taking the cab with it.
The semi went up against several power poles and a small tree also was damaged, but the driver was not injured.
A Madison Gas and Electric crew went to the scene to check on and repair the power poles, while warehouse staff worked on removing the ice cream from the overturned trailer so a tow truck could put the semi back onto its wheels.