Overnight lows in the teens may be unwelcome for some but the frosty fall has created ideal conditions for others.
Lakes are beginning to freeze for ice anglers, ski hills are using the cold to make piles of snow and retailers that sell gloves, hats, shovels and ice melt are also benefiting.
That doesn't make the morning commute any warmer but it does show that the unseasonable November isn't all bad.
However, more snow is on the way with between one and two inches predicted to fall in the Madison area through early Thursday morning. Today's high will top at about 25 degrees but south winds at 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph will create wind chills of between zero and 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight's low won't be as cold. Following an overnight low early Wednesday of 13 degrees, overnight lows into Thursday morning will be around 19 degrees. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 31 on Thursday with a high of 36 on Friday with overnight lows continuing to creep up to 22 heading into the weekend. Saturday's high is expected to be 35 degrees with a slight chance of snow on Sunday and a high of 37 degrees.
But despite rising overnight lows, it will still be ideal conditions for area ski hills to make snow. Tyrol Basin Ski & Snowboard Area will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday and has 12 to 24 inches of base on select runs. At Devil's Head near Merrimac in Sauk County, the resorts website reports it has made 1.5 inches of snow in the last 24 hours and over the last seven days has received 5.5 inches of natural snow however no opening date has been announced.
Cascade Mountain near Portage will open Saturday while Granite Peak at Rib Mountain near Wausau, the state's largest ski hill, reports that it will also open Saturday and has a 24- to 48-inch base. Officials there expect 20 of the hill's 68 runs to be open.
For ice anglers, luck is being had in northern Wisconsin with some spots reporting 2 to 6 inches of ice as anglers begin chasing crappie, bluegill, walleye and northern.
"Ice fishing season is here to stay," Jeff Bolander, owner of Dewey, Catchem and How Bait Shop and Guide Post in Minocqua wrote Tuesday on Link Link, a fishing report website. "Put away the boats (sob) and long rods (sob) and musky suckers (sob sob). It's time to drill some holes. Let's get the warning out of the way right here. Take a spud and a friend who doesn't owe you money with you cuz early ice, while productive, is very dangerous. Be careful, please. The reported thicknesses have varied greatly. Some of the bays have 6 inches on them while you can see open water to the main basin. The winds will keep it that way for a while. But not for long."
In southern Wisconsin, ice conditions are still sketchy and extreme caution is urged. Lakes Mendota, Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa are still largely free of ice however some shallow bays and back waters of the Yahara River are beginning to freeze, according to local fishing reports.