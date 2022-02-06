'I went into panic mode': Child care providers, parents seek solutions for struggling system

Before Angie Riedemann’s family moved to Madison at the end of January, the post-doctoral researcher contacted 40 local child care facilities to provide her 16-month-old infant support while she and her husband reported to their full-time jobs.

Not one center had an opening, she said.

“I wish I were exaggerating, but I counted them all up,” Riedemann said. “I knew it was difficult to find child care in Madison, but I wasn’t sure the extent of the problem ... I went into panic mode.”

Many providers offered to put her child on a waitlist, some of which charged a fee of anywhere from $30 to $150 for that alone.

For parents like Riedemann, finding affordable child care in and around the Dane County area and throughout Wisconsin has been a longstanding problem — exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently by the highly transmissible omicron variant. If families aren’t grappling with high rates for care, they say, they are forced to take time off of their jobs, sometimes without pay, to tend to their children if remote work isn’t an option.

The health crisis has been equally unkind to already struggling child care providers. If facilities haven’t permanently shuttered, they say they closed temporarily amid the current COVID spike. And as staffing shortages and vacant classrooms run rampant, providers also weigh raising their rates with worker wages, and grasp at any funding sources they can find.

The U.S. spends fewer public dollars on early childhood education and care than almost all developed countries, according to a report released in September from the Department of the Treasury, ranking 35th out of 37 countries. France, for example, spends $7,400 per 5-year-old, while the U.S. puts in only $2,400 per child.

The average wage that child care workers make in Wisconsin is $7.50 to $13 an hour, which for a 40-hour work week puts a family of four at or below the 2022 federal poverty rate.

Yet, the child care provider market in 2019 was estimated to be $60 billion, the report states. In Dane County, the average weekly rate a provider charges to care for children ages 0 to 6 ranges from $224 to $261, according to data from 4-C.

And due to the recent spike in COVID cases, there were 113 temporary child care provider closures and an additional 160 classrooms that closed across the state on Jan. 22 alone, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families. Of those, 11 providers and 24 classrooms were located in Dane County.

The estimated number of county centers is about 400, with 4,383 available statewide.

Data compiled by the Mayo Clinic Health System offers a small glimmer of hope on that front, stating that the recent COVID surge caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant has peaked, and that cases are soon to sharply decrease.

Meanwhile, local and state experts say the issues that plague the pandemic-battered child care industry will continue to wreak havoc on the economy if solutions aren’t found.

“Our businesses can’t employ people and can’t be profitable if parents with young kids don’t have access to affordable and accessible (child care) options,” said Ruth Schmidt, who has been executive director of the nonprofit Wisconsin Early Childhood Association for two decades, having worked with child care facilities in 72 counties.

If one part of the market falters, said Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce president Zach Brandon, the rest of it follows suit.

“Businesses don’t operate in silos,” he said.

Riedemann was able to place her infant in a child care facility, but that center, she was told, is currently understaffed.

“I’m kind of wary,” she said. “I’m worried it’s not going to work out, so I’m continuing researching and looking at other child care facilities.”

More woes

Nikki Wykowski, parent of three children, ages 1, 3 and 5, said the lack of child care options in Madison is one reason she and her husband moved to Mazomanie. They both work full time.

“Before the pandemic, there was a really great day care in Mazomanie that closed within a month of the lockdown,” Wykowski said.

Finding a provider proved difficult once lockdown restrictions eased at the beginning of the pandemic, she said, having called more than 10 centers. Each told her there were no openings until November 2023. Ultimately, the family found a child care facility in Middleton for their two youngest children.

Then the omicron variant came to Dane County.

On Jan. 3, their 1-year-old’s teacher tested positive and the three-room day care center shut the one room down for a week.

In mid-January, the family got a call from the center — both of their younger children’s temperatures were too high. Wykowski and her husband picked their children up and COVID tested all three — the two youngest were positive. The family stayed home to quarantine, and the day care closed for the rest of the week.

At the end of January, her 3-year-old’s classroom was closed for five days again due to a COVID case, which prompted Wykowski to seek help from her mother, who lives about a five-hour drive north, to care for her middle child.

Omicron has also caused families with involved grandparents to reassess sending their children to day care, due to exposure concerns and elder folks being classified as high risk for the virus.

“We were seeing the numbers go up and up and up, it was like OK, what can we do to limit our exposure,” said Florence Edwards-Miller, who was 38 weeks pregnant.

Consideration for their parents and soon-to-be-newborn was top of mind when she and her husband made the decision to pull their 5-year-old daughter out of an afterschool care program. They’re still paying full price, $150 per week, to keep their daughter’s spot in the program.

“We’re not exactly rolling in money here,” said Edwards-Miller, who works at the Madison Children’s Museum and whose husband is a public school teacher.

‘Little burnt out’

Corrine Hendrickson, who owns child care provider Corrine’s Little Explorers based in New Glarus, said that in the first 18 months of the pandemic she only closed once.

But starting in November, the provider shuttered several times, sometimes for weeks-long increments.

The facility, which takes care of children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, did so because of high COVID case counts. It didn’t help that children under 5 were not, and still aren’t, able to receive a COVID shot. A study out of the Epic Health Research Network showed that 98% of pediatric patients hospitalized with a rare COVID-related neurological condition called multi-system inflammatory syndrome were unvaccinated.

Hendrickson and one other employee run Corrine’s Little Explorers. She pays that employee, who works 20 to 30 hours a week, $12 an hour. If Hendrickson, who works 70 hour weeks, hired another staff member, she would only be able to pay them $9 an hour.

Meanwhile, Hendrickson charges $210 for infants, $190 for children around age 4 and $160 for children older than that. Without funding from the federal American Rescue Plan passed in April, she would have raised her rates by $20.

Hendrickson’s situation mirrors that of other area facilities.

Madison-based Wisconsin Youth Company serves 3,000 children a year for three Dane County school districts and four in Waukesha County.

But executive director Rebecca Carlin said the provider seeks to hire up to eight employees to keep up with parent demand for care. The business already employs hundreds, she said, who are paid between $15 and $19 per hour. It’s still been hard to recruit workers, so the business has turned to offering hiring bonuses, student loan coverage and even advertising on billboards for the first time.

At Cuddle Bugs Infant Care in Madison, which supports 10 children (five infants and five toddlers), owner Jeanette Benedict has seen her community of in-home care providers steadily dwindle.

The omicron variant only resulted in weeks-long temporary closures for Cuddle Bugs, but fellow facilities haven’t been as lucky, she said.

Brooke Skidmore, who owns The Growing Tree based in New Glarus, said she had 14 workers before the pandemic and now has six. The Growing Tree, which serves children from 8 weeks to 12 years, didn’t have to close down amid omicron in part because it partnered with the Wisconsin Department of Health to become a COVID test site.

“I am getting a little burnt out,” Skidmore said of how her circumstances impact her, adding that a friend of hers from Belleville owns a facility that’s soon closing permanently.

Help on the way

Paid for by $100 million in the federal American Rescue Plan Act, 12 projects across Wisconsin are to soon receive $59.5 million in Workforce Innovation Grants through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.

They tackle the state’s most pressing workforce challenges, from child care to worker training. One such project is located at Madison Area Technical College.

Madison College will get $2.9 million — partly to assess what each community in its service area needs in terms of child care providers, as well as training and funding.

Around $3.7 million is expected to to to the Green County Family YMCA for the addition of a 5,000-square-foot day care and preschool wing for programs and classes, as well as a 6,000-square-foot youth development space.

Additionally, the Wisconsin’s Child Care Counts program has doled out $228 million to support child care facilities, said DCF secretary Emilie Amundson, with $351 million in the pipeline. Another DCF grant program, titled Project Growth, is expected in the coming days to weeks to provide $20 million in support of filling slots at, and sustaining, providers.

One more potential relief source — if it moves beyond its current stalemate in Congress — is the federal Build Back Better plan, which includes provisions that would help millions of families with children under 6 get child care, bolster wages for workers and open more facilities.

WEDC CEO Missy Hughes said financial packages, like the workforce grants, are a short-term fix to the child care industry’s struggles, adding “we need to have a longer-term strategy.”

Companies themselves could at some point start to offer child care as a benefit “as a competitive advantage in the battle for talent,” Brandon said, adding that the Chamber and United Way of Dane County are in talks with industry experts, demographers, economists and low-wage workers about what resources are currently available to help curb the child care industry’s woes.

Brandon pointed to Fitchburg-based biotech company Promega’s decades-long sponsorship of the Woods Hollow Children’s Center, which cares for children ages 0 to 4, is one example of how businesses and child care facilities could collaborate.

The Center’s executive director, Mary Fitzgerald, said of the mutually beneficial relationship that “employees of Promega who utilize child care facilities have the peace of mind knowing their children are well-cared for by highly trained professionals.”

“The resources and knowledge that Promega makes available to us has been helpful in determining how we manage the Center (during the pandemic),” she added.

