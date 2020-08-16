'I don't want to die': 2016 video shows 7-year-old Anisa Scott praying for an end to gun violence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 7-year-old girl kneels at her bedside, puts her hands together and prays for God to put an end to shootings, killings and other violence plaguing the streets of Chicago in 2016.

"I just want to go outside and play, like a 7-year-old is supposed to do," she says in the video. "I don't want to die."

Four years later that girl, Anisa Scott, was killed by gun violence in her hometown of Madison.

Rafael Ragland, a local filmmaker and father of Anisa's 5-year-old half-sister Anija Ragland, said in an interview Sunday he filmed the video with then 7-year-old Anisa after she had just come back from a trip to Chicago with her mother, Ashley Rios, and heard about all of the violence there, including the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy.

Ragland said Anisa "believed God could fix it" and wanted to pray, so he set up a camera in her bedroom and she took it from there. When he first posted the video in 2016, he said it got some 800 views. He shared it again this week after Anisa was struck by gunfire Tuesday and said it now has some 30,000 views.