Hy-Vee is recalling some cheesecakes from many of its stores due to potential salmonella contamination, the grocery chain said Friday.
The company said it recalled cheesecakes with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mixes after its supplier told the grocery chain about contamination concerns.
No illnesses have been attributed to the recalled cheesecakes, the company said.
The recall includes 32 types of cheesecake in eight ounce and 32 ounce packages with use-by dates of Dec. 6, 2018 through Jan. 11.
Affected cheesecake was sent to 117 of the company's 249 grocery stores across eight states, including Wisconsin.
The recalled food has been removed from store shelves, the company said.
Hy-Vee has two stores in Madison at 3801 E. Washington Ave. and 675 S. Whitney Way and one in Fitchburg at 2920 Fitchrona Road.
Salmonella is a bacterial infection spread most commonly to humans through contaminated food or water, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, fever, chills and headaches.
Though most will recover within seven days without treatment, severe cases can lead to hospitalization or death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems are the most vulnerable to infections, according to the CDC.
For more information and to see all recalled products: Go to go.madison.com/cheesecake.