Hundreds turn out to clean State Street after 75 stores vandalized in riot

Hundreds of people armed with brooms, shovels and sponges turned out early Sunday morning to clean up State Street, where dozens of businesses were vandalized after protests against racism and police brutality devolved into violence Saturday.

Volunteers swept broken glass, scrubbed graffiti and helped city workers right toppled planters along the pedestrian street, where Madison police said about 75 businesses were looted or damaged during the riot, in which a police squad car was torched.

“All the stores got hit. Taco Bell got hit. What’d they do that for?” said a man who was walking up and down the street surveying damage. “This is a sad day. A really sad day.”

Hannah Lewandowski said she was part of Saturday’s protest over the death of George Floyd, the man who died last week after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

Lewandowski, a teacher at Jefferson Middle School, said the protest was “a positive thing,” but added there were people trying to agitate the crowd.

She said she left before rioting broke out and returned around 5 a.m. with her mother to help with the cleanup.

“It’s not enough to just show up for one day,” Lewandowski said.