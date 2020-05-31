Hundreds turn out to clean State Street after 75 stores vandalized in riot

Madison's George Floyd protest Saturday went from peaceful to destructive.
Hundreds of people armed with brooms, shovels and sponges turned out early Sunday morning to clean up State Street, where dozens of businesses were vandalized after protests against racism and police brutality devolved into violence Saturday.
Volunteers swept broken glass, scrubbed graffiti and helped city workers right toppled planters along the pedestrian street, where Madison police said about 75 businesses were looted or damaged during the riot, in which a police squad car was torched.
“All the stores got hit. Taco Bell got hit. What’d they do that for?” said a man who was walking up and down the street surveying damage. “This is a sad day. A really sad day.”
Hannah Lewandowski said she was part of Saturday’s protest over the death of George Floyd, the man who died last week after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.
Lewandowski, a teacher at Jefferson Middle School, said the protest was “a positive thing,” but added there were people trying to agitate the crowd.
She said she left before rioting broke out and returned around 5 a.m. with her mother to help with the cleanup.
“It’s not enough to just show up for one day,” Lewandowski said.
The cleanup brought together strangers who responded to requests from groups like the Boys and Girls Club or just showed up on their own.
Nii Addo Abrahams and Haley Moshier saw a call for help on Twitter after flying in Saturday night from Princeton, New Jersey.
Abrahams, the new assistant director of campus ministries for Pres House, said they planned to help until they had to meet their landlord to pick up keys to their new apartment.
In front of State Street Brats, three volunteers scrubbed black spray paint from the “Ringo” Bucky Badger sculpture named in honor of former Badger hockey player Rob Adringa, who died Friday.
“It was insult to injury,” said Kristen Barge, a friend of Adringa’s family.
Shane Austin and his wife, Ashley Cauthorn, were assessing the damage to their store, Sunshine Daydream, where looters smashed windows, toppled display cases, stole the cash register and broke dozens of glass pipes, some worth thousands of dollars.
Austin said he sent his employee home around 6 p.m. when things started to get bad. He put a sign in the window saying “locally owned business” in hopes people would spare the store, which he called his “heart and soul.”
His security company called around 10 p.m. to say the windows had been broken, but police warned him to stay away
Cauthorn said they have yet to receive federal unemployment benefits and struggled to make loan and rent payments while they were closed for the COVID-19 health emergency.
“We’re still trying to recover from that, and then this happened,” Cauthorn said. “2020’s really showing up for us.”
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway toured the scene, stopping to talk with some volunteers.
“I’m really impressed with how many people are out here helping,” she said.
Watching the cleanup, former Mayor Paul Soglin, who was not part of Saturday’s protest, said he was reminded of the April 1970 protest that devolved into a State Street riot in which about 35 buildings were vandalized.
Soglin said both protests were sabotaged by outsiders seeking to instigate violence.
“They’ve infiltrated the progressive left,” Soglin said. “They’re trying to undermine democracy and bring fascist leadership to the country.”
While acknowledging legitimate feelings of outrage, Soglin said that outrage can’t be directed at other working people.
“It puts the responsibility on the rest of us to lead the movement for economic and social justice and to stop the violence,” Soglin said.
Sarah Makoski, wearing a city flag over her shoulders, said she watched the violence on television.
“It was heartbreaking,” she said. “I believe in the protest, but not what happened yesterday.”
Her friend Aida Zygas said she left the protest around 5 p.m. and later saw reports of violence on Twitter.
“It was like I was living in a different world when I saw that,” she said. “The peaceful protest is what Madison is. This morning is what Madison is.”
Photos: Madison protest of Minneapolis man's death turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protests turn destructive
Madison protests turn destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
Madison protest turns destructive
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
"Justice for George" rally in Madison
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.