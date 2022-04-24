Hundreds of Wisconsin residents turn out to drink beer, support Ukraine

Hundreds of folks gathered at Wisconsin Brewing Co. early Sunday afternoon to do what Wisconsinites do best: drink beer.

But on Sunday, they drank for a good cause at the Brew for Ukraine Brewing Festival where 100% of the proceeds from sales of beer, t shirts, food and other goods will be donated to Ukraine-based organizations in an effort to help the war-torn country.

The event, which was scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. was already packed indoors and outside within the first 30 minutes, with a line to the brewery's outdoor bar that was a few dozen people deep throughout the first hour.

Five of the beers at the center of the festival were from recipes shared by a Ukrainian brewery.

“(Pravda Brewery) made a call to other brewing colleagues around the world a month or so ago saying ‘Look, we need help, here’s five of our formulas, could you please choose a formula to brew and sell it and send the proceeds to a list of organizations?’” Kirby Nelson, the brew master and a co-owner of Wisconsin Brewing Co., said.

In March, Pravda Brewery located in Lviv, Ukraine, released its beer recipes and invited brewers from around the world to make its beers to show support for the country, invaded by Russia in February.

Rob LoBreglio, Great Dane’s brew master, got the formulas first and reached out the Nelson and the two of them decided to round up a group of Madison area brewers, known as the Common Thread, to brew the five recipes to be served at Sunday’s event and beyond.

“Five of the breweries each brewed one of the formulas and there’s a lot more than what we have here today in terms of beer – various tap rooms and bars throughout the city will be selling these beers on tap and the proceeds will go to Ukrainian charities,” Nelson said. “It was important to do this.”

Other breweries that took part in the festival include Delta Beer Lab, Giant Jones, Funk Factory, Grumpy Troll, Karben4, Lake Louie, Starkweather, Vintage and Working Draft.

Julie Hedgecorth and Chuck Squires, both residents of Sun Prairie, sat inside of the brewery sipped their beers and contemplated the events happening half a world away.

“It makes you want to cry, I think we both shed some tears,” Hedgecorth said of the conflict in Ukraine.

“It’s a travesty, it’s inhumane,” Squires said “I wish we could do more.”

Yana Selivanova, who is from Ukraine, was one of a handful of vendors at the event and sold handmade Ukrainian soaps, posters, t shirts and other items. She also plans to donate 100% of the proceeds from her sales to a Ukrainian organization.

“I just wanted to help somehow, the only way I can help my country is from here,” she said. “I feel very proud of people from Ukraine and proud of Americans who are willing to support and help.”

Other vendors included Nothing Bundt Cakes, Sugar River Country Bakery and Stalzy's Deli and Bakery. The festival also featured live music.

Pravda, which is Russian for “truth,” was founded in 2014 in a former department store in Lviv’s central square. The project included Czech engineering, Belgian consulting, a German bottling line, Spanish pouring system and American brewer, according to the brewery’s website.

The brewery later relocated to expand its production threefold and now has the capacity to brew 9,500 barrels of beer a year. But when Russia invaded, the brewery halted production to make Molotov cocktails for the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces.

It’s unclear if the company has restarted its brewing systems, but its recipes are now being made by breweries around the world, including at Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee, Bare Bones Brewery in Oshkosh and Sunshine Brewing Co. in Lake Mills.

Some of the beers in what is being called the “Victory Series” will also be available on tap at select breweries and a few taverns. One of the beers, Syla, named after a small Ukrainian village and made at Giant Jones Brewing Co. on Madison’s Near East Side, has been bottled and is for sale in individual 500ml bottles at the brewery and by next week at Star Liquor on Williamson Street.

