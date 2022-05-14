Hundreds of people rally in Downtown Madison in support of access to legal abortion

Hundreds of people rallied at the state Capitol Saturday in support of access to legal abortion services in response to the leaked memo published last week by Politico that indicates the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority intends to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would end nearly 50 years of federal protections.

The protest, organized by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, took place on the same day dozens of other demonstrations were scheduled in cities and state capitols across the country, as well as in Washington, D.C., where people have continued to protest outside of the Supreme Court building and outside of the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh.

Before the 4 p.m. start of the rally, Francine Hartman, 64, of Madison, held a sign with the words "Let her decide" scrawled in hot pink tiger print duct tape outside the state Capitol.

"Women should be autonomous," she said. "Just because someone legislates abortion as illegal, does not mean it's going away."

Ahead of speakers that included Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and state Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, rallygoers — many waving signs from Planned Parenthood — chanted protest slogans such as "C'mon, c'mon, join the fight, abortion rights are human rights" and "When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back."

On the sidewalk at the top of State Street, Janesville residents Sarah Bridges, 23, and Kayla Kaiser, 23, co-founder of Repro Rights, colored big block letters on poster board that read "Let her choose" and "This is about more than abortions, bans off our bodies."

Kaiser said she fears the overturn of Roe v. Wade could lead to the overturn of other decisions made by the U.S. Supreme Court, such as the 2015 5-4 decision that declared same-sex marriage a constitutional right under the 14th Amendment.

"This is about more than just abortions — that's just the label item that's going to impact human rights across the board," she said.

The pending Supreme Court decision could soon make all abortions illegal in Wisconsin under a 19th-century ban of the medical procedure, which was made unenforceable by Roe.

If the Supreme Court publishes its 5-4 opinion without changes, Wisconsin’s existing law dictates that destroying the life of an “unborn child” would constitute a Class H felony, punishable by up to six years of combined prison and extended supervision and a fine of up to $10,000. The willful killing of an “unborn quick child,” which is generally described as a fetus that has developed to the stage that it moves within the womb, would be a Class E felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision. The law, passed in 1849, includes an exception for when a mother’s life is in danger but not for rape or incest.

The high court is expected to publish its opinion this summer.

"The consequences for overturning Roe v. Wade cannot be overstated," Evers told the crowd. "I'm old enough to remember the way things were before Roe, and it wasn't pretty. That's why I'm here to tell you today that we cannot go back, we can never go back. And if we don't want to go back then together we ... have a lot of work to do."

Baldwin, who co-authored the 2021 Women’s Health Protection Act to codify parts of Roe v. Wade and guarantee access to legal abortion nationwide, also addressed the crowd Saturday — days after the bill was struck down in a 51-49 vote with all Senate Republicans and West Virginia's Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in opposition.

"I am so proud to stand with the majority of Wisconsinites who support a person's constitutional right to an abortion and to make their own personal decisions about their health care, their family and their body," she told the crowd. "I surely don't want to take women back to the Wisconsin of 1849."

“We know that abortion is about honoring personal freedoms in regards to private health care decisions," Agard said. "We are here today raising up for a future where abortion is available in all of our communities, and all people can have the families they want, when they want, without barriers, stigma or shame.”

The event took place days after more than 1,000 people gathered outside the state Capitol on Tuesday to protest the potential overturn of the landmark 1973 decision.

Saturday's rally ended at around 5 p.m., just an hour after it began, with no incidents and a far smaller attendance than what Madison police had prepared for on Friday.

Local and federal authorities are continuing to investigate last weekend’s fire at the Madison office of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action.

Remnants of two Molotov cocktails were found at the North Side office along with the spray-painted message: “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

An organization calling itself “Jane’s Revenge” claimed responsibility and warned of more violence to come if similar organizations don’t disband nationwide.

No arrests have been made in connection to the fire, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Friday.

