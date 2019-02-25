Depending on your perspective, those who went out ice fishing during this weekend’s powerful blizzard that pummeled much of the Upper Midwest are either hardy or dumb.
The fact that hundreds now are stranded on Lake Mille Lacs in Minnesota might make deciding which they are a little easier.
Minnesota TV station KARE reported that heavy drifting on ice roads has left hundreds of ice anglers stranded across Lake Mille Lacs, while supplies of propane and food dwindle.
Bill Spege of Wyoming, who is stuck in an ice shack with his brother Trevor and two friends, told KARE that he arrived Saturday to chase some walleye, and hunkered down as conditions on Mille Lacs worsened into what he described as “the worst I’ve ever seen.”
The group is out of fuel for their generator so they have no lights or electricity, but they do have enough propane to heat the shack at least through Tuesday.
The station said some plows attempting to clear the ice roads have been breaking down.
Trevor Spege’s ice house is in a group serviced by Barnacles Resort and Campground, which made this post on Facebook on Monday: “2-25-19 Lake Update: 11:30 AM Currently we are down to 1 truck on the lake but we have more help coming (5 trucks). Jimmy and Farmer are almost to the bumps with a new road plowed. The old road ended up being a no go. They will get the diesel unstuck so at least we will be back up to 2 trucks until the others arrive. The other 2 trucks are temporarily out of commission on the lake, one with a flat tire and the other with a broken tie rod. We also have additional chains on the way to help. If you need anything until we can get to you please call the resort and we will deliver by snowmobile.”