Hundreds of "captains" return to the Yahara for the River Alliance's annual Fool's Flotilla

Batman on a paddleboard, a cow blowing on a conch shell in a canoe, a giant Cup O Noodles, a floating jungle and live bands performing on at least two separate pontoon boats – the annual Fool’s Flotilla returned to the Yahara River on Sunday in full force for the first time since the pandemic.

The event, organized annually by the River Alliance of Wisconsin for at least a decade to celebrate access to clean water, had been canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021 due to COVID-19. But that didn’t stop more than 250 “captains” from returning to the Yahara on decorated vessels while donning costumes Sunday morning to traverse the calm waters between Lake Mendota and Lake Monona.

The River Alliance encouraged folks with canoes, kayaks, or “anything that floats” to take part in the free, family-friendly floating parade, which started at Tenney Park and ended at Yahara Place Park as a part of the Marquette Neighborhood Association Waterfront Festival.

Mary Ellen Vollbrecht, president of the River Alliance Board of Directors, said the flotilla started with just a few boats more than a decade ago and grew to hundreds of floating vessels that graced the water on Sunday. The unique and fun atmosphere, costumes, decorated boats and live music, has been prevalent throughout the event’s existence.

“From the start it was a fun and crazy outing and it’s only gotten better and better over the years,” she said. “Once there was a guy with a grill, grilling in his canoe – I haven’t seen that lately so I hope nothing unforeseen happened. …No matter what the weather, it’s a wonderful day and a wonderful way for people to enjoy what we have here – clean water and to help keep it that way.”

Lisa Frinzi and her nieces and nephew donned lifejackets and prepared to board a collection of floatables – an inflatable unicorn, an inflatable raft and a paddleboard – which Frinzi called “Large Marge the Party Barge,” on the shore in Tenney Park prior to the parade’s start. It was Frinzi’s third year taking part in the flotilla and her nieces and nephew’s first year at the event.

“My nieces and nephew are from the Milwaukee area so they came up just for this, I knew they would enjoy it,” she said.

Hundreds of spectators lined the Yahara from Mendota to Monona to cheer on the parade and enjoy live music as the bands played “Proud Mary” and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” as they floated past.

Sharon Fallon and Gary Spaeni, both Madison residents, rode their bikes along the Yahara and stopped below the E. Washington Avenue Bridge to watch the parade.

“It’s a typical Madison event, it’s great, you get all kinds of quirky people, quirky things, quirky spectators, it’s fun,” Spaeni said.

“I think the lack of organization makes it pretty cool,” Fallon said. “You just tell people to show up and it happens.”

Vollbrecht brought up the rear of the parade, paddle in one hand, brat in the other, courtesy of a grill master who cooked burgers and sausages as he floated down the Yahara in his canoe about ten feet away from her.

“See – I told you there was a guy with a grill!” she shouted happily from the water.

