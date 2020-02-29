Hundreds march on Truax Field to protest basing F-35s in Madison

A chant of "take your planes and go away" grew in intensity as several hundred protesters temporarily blocked Anderson Street near Madison Area Technical College early Saturday afternoon.

A passing driver honked along to the beat, adding to the festive atmosphere. Keeping pace with swinging big-band music from the Forward Marching Band, protesters of all ages, including whole families, held signs reading "Noisy polluting jets," "Tell the truth," "No nukes," and simply, "No!"

The march was organized by the Safe Skies Clean Water Coalition, a grassroots organization that opposes basing a squadron of $90 million F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison. The protesters peacefully marched from the intersection of Anderson and Wright streets to outside the base of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing.

Steve Lyrene, of Madison, said he joined the protest because he believes the planes would be "noisy and polluting" and a symbol of "America's aggression and warlike presence."

"That's not what Madison is," he said. "We're not a warlike people, and we don't want to push people out of established housing."