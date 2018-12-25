For some at Madison's First United Methodist Church on Tuesday, it was a chance to get inside and warm up with a free meal. For others, it was about giving back or teaching children the meaning of Christmas.
About 400 people — many homeless or struggling financially — went to the Downtown church on Tuesday afternoon for its free annual holiday meal, which was served by about 100 volunteers.
Among those taking in the honey-glazed ham, green beans, dressing, corn pudding, cranberry sauce, bread and dessert was 34-year-old Mondre Hegwood and his wife, Elex.
Hegwood, who said he's been homeless for the last five years, said he was thankful for volunteers and the meal because without it, he wouldn't be able to afford to eat, let alone enjoy a large holiday feast.
The two are expecting a child in July.
"The church here is able to fulfill blank spots," he said, referring to a lack of food. "I'm glad they're here to provide that for us."
Although he said he has been in a difficult situation, dealing with issues such as alcohol abuse and criminal convictions, things could be worse.
"I count my blessings and this is a blessing," he said. "If I wasn't here … I would be on somebody's porch with my blanket, begging for change. I would be cold."
Hegwood said he's thankful that he has a car in which to store his clothes and sleep. He's also grateful he can take advantage of some of the area's social services. He said that the free meal reinforced his belief that even he wants to continue to improve his situation and should be giving back to those who are struggling more than him.
At the church, those in a lobby area waited for their number to be called so they could be seated and waited on. In the main dining room, live music played in the background while volunteers hurried throughout the room with plates full of food.
Some at the church for the meal said they were there because they were homeless, while others said they were formerly homeless or were there because they had nowhere else to go for a warm meal and camaraderie.
Karen Andro, director of the church’s Hope’s Home Ministries, which coordinates the meal, said she hopes those eating the meal feel appreciated and accepted.
"This is a loving expression of serving," she said.
Tuesday was the 36th year of the church's meal, Andro said.
The food costs about $2,500, which is paid for through donations. Many of the desserts were donated by local businesses or community members, she said.
For volunteer Justin Nelson, his wife, Tiffany, and their three young children, helping serve meals at the event is a way of "paying it forward," he said.
Nelson, a Madison police officer, said this is his family's first year volunteering at the meal, adding that they've been members of the church for about one-and-a-half years.
Volunteering at the event is a good way to show his children how important it is to give back and help out those that might be less fortunate, he said.
"This is really the essence of what Christmas is," he said. "We're lucky enough to help out a bit and teach our children that this is what Christmas is all about."