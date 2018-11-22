Despite the presence of traditional Thanksgiving food, the holiday experience Thursday for Melissa Meade and her two daughters would not be considered traditional for many people.
Meade and her daughters, 8-year-old Serenity Young and 6-year-old Gracie Young, joined several other families at The Beacon, a resource day center in Madison for the homeless, for a Thanksgiving lunch complete with smoked turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and collard greens.
"It gets difficult not having my own place, but it’s nice that they do stuff like this. It kind of makes it feel like a normal holiday," the 28-year-old Meade said.
Joel Girard, the lead guest service specialist for The Beacon, expected the center to serve about 250 homeless individuals in the main space of its Near East Side building and around 50 people from homeless families in a separate space on the second floor.
For the second year in a row, Beef Butter BBQ donated smoked turkey for the meal. Patrick Riha, who first opened the business in a trailer but now has a restaurant on the North Side, said it took about four hours to smoke the meat for the hundreds of guests.
Rolls were donated by Clasen's European Bakery in Middleton, and the Festival Foods grocery store gave The Beacon pumpkin pies. The ingredients for side dishes were purchased at a discounted rate from Second Harvest Foodbank and prepared by volunteers, Girard said.
"We couldn’t have done this without our partnerships and our volunteers," he said.
As people waited in line to be served, others watched the annual Thanksgiving appearance of the Detroit Lions as they played the Chicago Bears.
Malinda Sloan returned to The Beacon, 615 E. Washington Ave., after having been a regular visitor during the two months she experienced homeless earlier in the year. But in March, she was accepted into community development housing in Madison's Truax neighborhood.
"Today I'm just here visiting staff, saying hi and just giving my thanks," Sloan said. "I'm very thankful to God that I got my housing eight months ago."
Ben Brown ate Thanksgiving lunch with his friends and fiancee, who are frustrated with the lack of shelter options for couples, he said. The 28-year-old Brown said he has been homeless on and off for about 10 years after being kicked out of home by his adoptive family.
"To a lot of our guests, we are their family," said Girard. "That’s how I look at it, these are my brothers and sisters. This is how I would want my family to be fed."
The Beacon, which is operated by Catholic Charities Madison and opened a little more than a year ago, held a Thanksgiving lunch last year, Girard said, but there was more food available Thursday. The center is also planning on holding a meal for Christmas as it did last year, he said.
Meade, the mother, said she became homeless for the second time in August when the lease on her apartment was not renewed. She has difficulties finding housing with criminal convictions, she said, and has been waiting for months to hear back on a job offer.
Since September, Meade and her daughters have been going to the Salvation Army shelter for single women and families across East Washington Avenue from The Beacon. But there is not always room available for them, Meade said, so there have been nights of sleeping outdoors.
"It takes a toll on my kids. When they get home from school, the first thing they ask me is if we were denied or accepted (to stay in the shelter), so it’s difficult on all of us," Meade said. "Shelter life is very hard on you."