Huge James Watrous mural moved from original Webcrafters home to Chazen Museum of Art

To get the mural, a five-man crew of art handlers from Methods & Materials, who are experts in rigging, mounting and installing large-scale art pieces, had to take down some drywall and remove walls.

The work was taken from Fordem Avenue, down East Gorham Street and driven between the two Chazen buildings on East Campus Mall, about 25 yards from the north entrance of the original Elvehjem building.

A glass panel in the north entrance has a hinge that was opened to bring the mural in, with about two inches to spare.

"I'm amazed that people know how to do this, move something huge and fragile," said Eich's daughter and Watrous' granddaughter, Meg Hamel, who works in the engineering building on campus and ducked out of work to see the mural enter the museum.

"I can see my grandfather's hand in all of his works, and it will be fun to see his hand in this piece," said Hamel, former director of the Wisconsin Film Festival, who's looking forward to seeing the mural for the first time.