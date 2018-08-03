Crime doesn't pay, but it could turn out to be a big pay day thanks to crime for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
The agency is holding a huge auction of hundreds of guns, bows, fishing gear and other items on Saturday, all confiscated because of serious fish and game violations by the former owners.
The auction will take place at 10 a.m. at Hiller Auctions in Zimmerman, a short drive north of Minneapolis.
"The auction includes 214 firearms, 59 bows and 47 other pieces of equipment, including deer stands, fishing poles, mounts and traps," the MDNR said.
Prospective buyers can check out the items in person Friday afternoon and Saturday morning before the auction starts.
Background checks will be required for anyone buying a firearm.
Revenue from confiscated equipment auctions goes into the Game and Fish Fund to support fish, wildlife and law enforcement programs.