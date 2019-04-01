A huge fire of discarded trash, mattresses, furniture, clothing and other stuff at a self-storage facility was put out by Madison firefighters, with the owner being warned about outside fires within the city.
The fire was reported at about 8:35 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Femrite Drive, the Madison Fire Department said.
Engine Company 4 was dispatched to the facility, where a large pile of materials was discovered on fire in the back lot.
"There was one person standing by with a fire extinguisher, but it wasn't enough to combat the flames," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
The fire's footprint was about 50 feet by 100 feet, and flames were shooting 15 to 20 feet into the air.
"Although the fire was moderately contained, there were several exposure concerns nearby, including a vast area of tall, dry grasses and several motorized vehicles, including ATVs and snowmobiles," Schuster said.
The fire was intentional, as a means of disposing of discarded possessions, Schuster said.
"The property owner was advised he'll need to watch the materials continuously, to ensure there was no rekindling, and to call 911 if a fire ignited again," she said.
No citations had been issued because of the illegal burn.