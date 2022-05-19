Huge fire burns after explosion at southeastern Wisconsin marine construction facility, authorities say

EAGLE — A huge fire set off by an explosion burned Thursday at a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin, sending a massive cloud of black smoke billowing from the building, authorities reported.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle, about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee.
An explosion touched off the fire, said Kettle Moraine Fire District administrative assistant Janine Conk. There was no immediate word about what caused the explosion.
Conk said firefighters have been hampered by a lack of fire hydrants in the area and tanker trucks have to be refilled elsewhere and return to the fire.
About 275 students at Eagle Elementary School, about a quarter-mile from Summerset Marine, were evacuated and sent to the middle-high school building in Palmyra, said Palmyra-Eagle Area School District Superintendent Todd Gray.
Gray said the principal told him there was some shaking at the elementary school when the explosion occurred shortly before 8 a.m.
The company makes piers and docks, with a 24,000-square-foot facility in Eagle that includes a showroom, office, factory and warehouse, according to its website.
